EMERGING MARKETS-Eyeing Powell, Yellen comments, most Asian shares move cautiously up

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Eyes on Powell, Yellen comments * Philippine shares recover after 2 days of losses * Singapore inflation data due later in the day By Shruti Sonal March 23 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stocks inched higher on Tuesday, tracking the risk appetite recovery on Wall Street as bond yields pulled back, even as investors avoided making big bets ahead of testimony by top U.S. policymakers later in the day. The market's immediate focus remained on the Congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, expecting comments on the rise of bond yields. Yellen is likely to paint an optimistic picture for the U.S. economy as it emerges from the pandemic, telling U.S. lawmakers that she sees both growth and possibly full employment next year. Movements, however, were range-bound, as investors kept a close eye on rising COVID-19 cases in Europe, with lockdowns being reintroduced in Italy, France and Germany. The Philippine benchmark, which has shed nearly 4% in last two sessions, climbed 0.5% in a move attributed by analysts to bargain hunting. The property sector is also helping drive the bounce, with investors reportedly encouraged by repeated pushback from authorities about hard lockdowns, said ING economist Nicholas Mapa. The country's central bank is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. Singapore bourse added 0.2%, ahead of the release of data likely showing an uptick in February CPI inflation figures. "The figures will reveal the impact of the 21% hike in the petrol duty announced in the FY2021 Budget", wrote ING analyst Prakash Sakpal. "In addition, the seasonal increase in demand during the Chinese New Year holiday will pressure inflation higher." Boosting the benchmark, shares of Singapore's largest developer CapitaLand rose as much as 21% in morning trade after the company unveiled a major business restructuring plan, under which it plans to split in two. Taiwan's benchmark gained 0.2% and the Taiwan dollar strengthened after the country's February export orders rose more than expected for the 12th month in a row to a record high on Monday. Elsewhere, the currencies presented a mixed front as the U.S. dollar hovered below recent highs. The Philippine peso and Thai baht weakened 0.2% and 0.1% respectively against the dollar. On the other hand, the South Korean won added 0.1%. Highlights: ** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index include Genting Bhd; Genting Malaysia Bhd; Dialog Group Bhd ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 4.5 basis points at 1.725% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0413 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan +0.11 -5.03 -0.10 6.19 China <CNY=CFX -0.03 +0.28 -1.19 -2.03 S> India +0.00 +0.97 0.66 6.09 Indones -0.03 -2.53 -0.19 5.19 ia Malaysi -0.02 -2.26 -0.69 -1.33 a Philipp -0.13 -1.16 0.45 -10.02 ines S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.12 -3.63 -0.26 5.36 C> Singapo -0.01 -1.46 0.24 10.26 re Taiwan +0.07 +0.04 0.20 10.11 Thailan -0.13 -3.20 0.07 8.15 d (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle)