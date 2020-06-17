EMERGING MARKETS-Geopolitics, virus concerns hurt Asian stocks and FX

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * India says 20 soldiers killed in border clash with China troops * Tensions rise between North and South Korea * India shares open lower By Nikhil Nainan June 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's won and Indian stocks led losses in emerging Asian markets on Wednesday, as a resurgence of coronavirus cases in Beijing and a border clash between China and India unnerved investors. Tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours India and China have escalated at a disputed border site after a weeks-long standoff. India said on Tuesday 20 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes with their Chinese counterparts. South Korean shares, supported by retail investor buying, recouped early losses following heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula after North Korea blew up a joint liaison office set up in a border town. The won was the worst performer in emerging Asia, but with losses below 1% against the dollar. In Southeast Asia, Malaysian equity markets fell 0.4%, while Thailand was down 0.2%. The pullback in markets reversed some of the previous day's rally spurred by the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve's corporate bond buying programme and a report the Trump administration was preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal. India shares fell 0.6% in early trade. Both the stock market and rupee had dipped on Tuesday when initial details of the border clash emerged. "The worst is probably behind us, and there could be some panic-stricken diplomatic action to ease the situation," said Stephen Innes, the chief global market strategist at AxiCorp. DBS analysts said they expect the rupee to test an all-time low it hit in April due to border tensions and the rising coronavirus case count. Abhishek Goenka, the CEO of Indian forex advisory services firm IFA Global, said he expected state-run firms would supply dollars to ease the strain on the rupee. In Indonesia, the rupiah was flat ahead of a central bank meeting on Thursday at which rates are expected to be cut. Southeast Asia's largest economy is facing its first contraction in the second quarter since 1999 due to curbs to control the spread of the coronavirus. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0403 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.04 +1.24 -0.85 -5.35 China -0.10 -1.82 -0.10 -3.97 India +0.00 -6.34 -0.56 -18.99 Indonesia +0.07 -0.93 -0.23 -21.04 Malaysia -0.05 -4.40 -0.34 -4.79 Philippines -0.03 +1.00 0.40 -19.39 S.Korea -0.78 -4.96 -0.03 -2.74 Singapore +0.01 -3.59 -0.13 -17.34 Taiwan +0.25 +1.60 -0.04 -4.09 Thailand -0.16 -3.92 -0.18 -13.55 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)