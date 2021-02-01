EMERGING MARKETS-Indian shares surge on budget boost, Asian FX subdued on yuan losses

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * India's BSE index up 3.5%, bond yields rise post budget * Rupee dips slightly to stand at 73 per dollar * Broader Asian FX dips on yuan's 0.5% drop By Rashmi Ashok Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 3% and bond yields gained on Monday after the country's annual budget chalked out plans to double healthcare spending and lift caps on foreign investment in its vast insurance market to pull the economy out of a slump. Regional currency markets were subdued and the Chinese yuan traded 0.5% weaker against a stronger dollar after a survey on Sunday showed China's factory activity grew at the slowest pace in five months in January. Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled an expansionary budget with a higher-than-expected fiscal deficit for 2021/22, and proposed increasing healthcare spending to 2.2 trillion Indian rupees ($30.20 billion). "Spending on infrastructure, capital expenditure and healthcare will create debt, but also assets. Overall, it looks like a very actionable budget. The bonds yields have responded by rising," said Anindya Banerjee, vice president at Kotak Securities for currency and fixed income. Benchmark 10-year bond yields rose 11.8 basis points to a high of 6.067% from Friday's close, while the rupee dipped 0.05% to 73 per dollar. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 3.5%. Banerjee said it was the right time to overspend given the multiplier effect, as the economy was opening up the money would translate to increased consumer spending instead of savings as seen during lockdowns. The Reserve Bank of India will announce its interest rate decision on Feb. 5 and it is largely expected to stand pat on rates. Philippine shares surged 3% to snap a four-session losing streak in which it lost about 6.5%. Indonesian shares ended 1.5% higher after initial losses. Data showed the country's annual inflation rate slowed for the first time in five months in January, staying below the central bank's target range. [ nJ9N2IH00I] "With economic activity under renewed pressure amid an escalating domestic virus spread, demand is likely to stay lacklustre, thereby keeping underlying price pressures weak," analysts at ANZ wrote. "Overall, subdued growth and inflation warrant continued policy accommodation." HIGHLIGHTS: ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are PLDT Inc up 7.08% and Puregold Price Club Inc up 6.67% ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Aneka Gas Industri Tbk PT up 25% and Cipta Selera Murni PT up 24.62% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 3.8 basis points at 6.219%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0759 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.06 -1.43 <.N2 1.55 2.36 25> China <CNY=CFX -0.47 +1.05 <.SS 0.64 0.93 S> EC> India -0.03 +0.13 <.NS 2.86 0.31 EI> Indones +0.07 +0.21 <.JK 3.41 1.40 ia SE> Philipp -0.02 -0.12 <.PS 3.06 -4.55 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.21 -2.71 <.KS 2.70 6.37 C> 11> Singapo -0.08 -0.67 <.ST -0.25 1.80 re I> Taiwan +1.56 +1.82 <.TW 1.80 4.60 II> Thailan -0.03 +0.10 <.SE 0.88 2.10 d TI> (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)