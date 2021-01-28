EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia, China, South Korea fall after Wall Street sell-off

* Philippine Q4 GDP shrinks slightly less than expected * Vietnam shares plunge most since 2001 * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Nikhil Nainan Jan 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia, China and South Korea fell around 2% and led sharp losses in Asia's emerging stock markets on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's overnight sell-off. Stock markets in Taipei Singapore, Bangkok and Mumbai joined those in Seoul, Jakarta and Shanghai in declining more than 1%. U.S. stock suffered its biggest one-day percentage drop in three months overnight pressured by the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest statement, a slump in shares of planemaker Boeing Co and a selling of long positions by hedge funds. "Fear of the retail marauders seems to have spilled into Asia this morning," Maybank analysts wrote in a note. The U.S. Fed left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and flagged a worrying slowdown in the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy. The sharp drops in equities supported gains in safe-haven dollar at the expense of regional currencies. The won fell 1.4% against the greenback. The rupiah, which is favoured by foreign investors looking to tap Indonesia's high-yielding debt, fell 0.25%. Bullish bets on Asian currencies that had been building in recent months are now being trimmed, a Reuters poll found, as the pace of the global recovery comes into question as COVID-19 cases continue to spread and cause disruption. A flood of cash from stimulus measures to counter the economic damage from the pandemic have boosted shares in parts of Asia and stretched valuations. South Korea has jumped nearly 7% this year, on top of the more than 30% jump last year. The Philippines, however, is the worst regional performer this year, down about 4%, having lost nearly 9% last year. GDP data showed the Philippine economy shrank 8.3% in the December quarter, slower than the 8.5% expected in a Reuters poll. Stocks dipped 0.2% on Thursday. "With only a modest pickup in government outlays expected in 2021 and with the trade balance forecast to remain in deficit, we do not see a stark pickup in economic activity," said Nicholas Mapa, ING senior economist for the Philippines. Vietnam shares plunged 6.7%, their sharpest fall since 2001. Malaysian markets were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 1.2 basis points at 5.178% ** The big short: GameStop effect puts global bets worth billions at risk Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0641 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan -0.17 -0.99 -1.53 2.74 China +0.02 +0.73 -1.84 1.00 India -0.21 -0.01 -1.03 -1.13 Indonesia -0.25 -0.21 -2.03 0.10 Malaysia - -0.59 - -2.86 Philippines -0.04 -0.21 -0.17 -4.03 S.Korea -1.36 -2.98 -1.71 6.81 Singapore -0.27 -0.85 -1.16 2.84 Taiwan +1.27 +1.64 -1.82 4.64 Thailand -0.17 -0.20 -0.99 2.34 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin and Amy Caren Daniel)