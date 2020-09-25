Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia, India lead Asia stocks higher as economic worries cap gains

By Anushka Trivedi

    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
    * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3lKhL5I
    * Indonesia, India markets jump 2%
    * MYR flat as Malaysia on FTSE Russell bond index watchlist

    Sept 25 (Reuters) - India and Indonesia shares led gains in
Asia on Friday as signs of progress on U.S. fiscal stimulus
eased the pressure on stock markets globally, although concerns
about a second wave of coronavirus infections capped gains
again.
    Asian stocks tracked Wall Street's strong finish overnight
after a U.S. lawmaker said Democrats in the House of
Representatives were working on a $2.2 trillion stimulus package
to support the pandemic-ravaged economy.
    India and Indonesia stocks gained about 2%
each. Jakarta's main index, weighed down by a new wave
of virus cases and concerns over moves to change its central
bank law, had shed more than 4% this week.
    A resurgence in COVID-19 infections across Europe, along
with weak economic indicators, led world stocks to mark some of
their worst weekly declines in months.
    "From an investment perspective, the economic outlook as we
enter the final stretch of 2020 is as uncertain as ever," BCA
Research analysts said in a client note.  
    "The potential for renewed lockdowns, a fiscal cliff in the
United States, political uncertainty due to Brexit, and the
possibility of a contested U.S. election all make for a very
complex decision tree."    
    Other Asian equity markets posted modest gains on Friday,
with Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea
adding 0.3% to 0.8%.
    South Korea's KOSPI was down 5.5% for the week, its worst
performance since March.    
    In China, a strong influence over many of the region's
markets, the yuan rose 0.2% after news that the
country's government bonds would be included in FTSE Russell's
flagship World Government Bond Index (WGBI).  
    In the same announcement by FTSE Russell, Malaysian bonds
remained on a waiting list for possible removal, holding back
the Malaysian ringgit, which has also suffered from 
fresh political turbulence in Kuala Lumpur this week.
    Malaysian 10-year bond yields rose around 1
basis point, touching their highest since mid-July. 

    HIGHLIGHTS
    ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.70 basis
points at 2.765%
    ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include
Alfa Energi Investama Tbk PT up 35% and Borneo Olah
Sarana Sukses Tbk PT up 33.7% 
    ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Mapletree
Logistics Trust up 1.49% and Comfortdelgro Corporation
Ltd up 1.41% 
    
    
 Asia stock indexes and currencies                                       
 at 0733 GMT                                                      
 COUNTRY      FX RIC      FX DAILY %  FX YTD %    INDEX   STOCKS   STOCKS
                                                         DAILY %    YTD %
 Japan                         +0.09     +3.13              0.51    -1.91
 China                         +0.20     +2.19             -0.12     5.55
 India                         +0.37     -3.05              1.77    -9.63
 Indonesia                     -0.03     -6.53              1.90   -21.67
 Malaysia                      +0.02     -1.82              0.48    -5.09
 Philippines                   +0.12     +4.58             -0.12   -25.29
 S.Korea                       +0.03     -1.36              0.27     3.69
 Singapore                     +0.15     -2.09              0.83   -23.32
 Taiwan                        +0.35     +3.05             -0.26     1.97
 Thailand                      +0.29     -5.05             -0.07   -21.10
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, Editing by Patrick
Graham and Devika Syamnath)
