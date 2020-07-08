EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia leads region higher as China jumps again

* Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA July 8 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks led renewed gains across Asia's emerging markets on Wednesday, as domestic moves to prop up its coronavirus-hit economy added to bullish sentiment stemming from another surge in China. Rising global infections and an increasingly cautious outlook over U.S. growth had tempered appetite for risk in the first half of the day, but by lunchtime all but one of the region's stock markets were higher. Currencies were still largely flat with the Philippine peso the only clear gainer with a 0.2% rise as Chinese and Hong Kong markets improved in afternoon trade, pulling others higher. "The small gains shown by Mainland China and Hong Kong are calming nerves," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a note. Foreign investors turned net buyers of Asian shares for the first time in five months in June with China leading a regional rally last week, but the continuing surge in infections globally has cooled that move as investors worry a much deeper recession is on the way. Governments and central banks across Asia have moved aggressively to ease the pain, with Malaysia the latest to cut rates this week and Indonesia unveiling a government and central bank-sponsored bond scheme worth roughly $40 billion. Indonesian shares gained 1.8% to hit a one-month high on Wednesday, while the rupiah was flat against the dollar . Daniel Dubrovsky, an analyst with DailyFX, said Indonesia's banks were gaining on the flood of extra liquidity from a bond scheme. Ratings agency S&P said details of the scheme, which involves both central bank bond-buying and support for businesses, had calmed concerns about any impact on Indonesia's credit rating. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Jakarta's main index got the biggest boost from Bank Central Asia Tbk BBCA.JK and Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk ** Top gainers in Malaysia include Sime Darby Bhd, Public Bank and Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0726 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.07 +1.10 -0.78 -5.15 China -0.07 -0.78 1.74 11.58 India -0.10 -4.84 0.02 -11.16 Indonesia +0.00 -3.61 1.83 19.44 Malaysia -0.02 -4.33 0.52 -0.87 Philippines +0.14 +2.28 0.29 -19.57 S.Korea +0.02 -3.27 -0.24 -1.77 Singapore -0.01 -3.63 0.20 -17.14 Taiwan +0.46 +2.25 0.64 1.44 Thailand +0.00 -4.29 0.00 -12.9 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Anil D'Silva)