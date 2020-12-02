Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia shares gain on rate cut hopes, broader optimism

By Shashwat Awasthi

    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
    * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3lKhL5I
    * S.Korean won hits near 2-1/2 year high
    * Thai baht at highest since Nov. 19

    Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks climbed on Wednesday as
markets weighed the chances of further policy easing by its
central bank, while hopes forcoronavirus vaccines and fresh
stimulus in the United States buoyed broader risk sentiment.
    Emerging Asian currencies firmed as the U.S. dollar's index
against major currencies sank to a more than
two-and-a-half year low, and regional equities maintained their
bright start to December after blistering gains last month.
    Shares in Jakarta inched close to a more than
nine-month high. Data released Tuesday showed core inflation
eased in November and annual inflation remained below Bank
Indonesia's (BI) target range.
    "We believe that BI will be open to slashing borrowing costs
further, likely in early 2021, should economic growth remain
downbeat and especially if the Indonesian rupiah can sustain its
recent appreciation trend in coming quarters," Nicholas Mapa, a
Manila-based senior economist at Dutch bank ING, said.
    BI held off on easing its policy earlier this year to
support a weak rupiah, but cut rates to a record low last month
to reignite the economy hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic
in Southeast Asia.
    The rupiah traded flat on Wednesday.
    Across the region, risk appetite was whetted by calls from
top U.S. economic officials for more coronavirus stimulus and
multiple vaccine candidates awaiting emergency regulatory
approval.            
    South Korean shares jumped over 1% to a fresh record
high after robust November trade data fueled a surge in shares
of heavyweight chipmakers.
    The won gained 0.5% and hit its highest level
since June 2018.
    Thailand's baht edged up to a near two-week high.
The currency has appreciated more than 4.5% since October,
prompting the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to announce measures to try
and cap some gains in the currency.
    A briefing to unveil additional measures to contain the baht
will occur next week, while minutes of the latest BOT policy
meeting revealed it was worried about the baht's rapid rise.

    "Despite weak activity data and expectations for a
contraction in GDP of close to 7% year-on-year in 2020, the THB
has been remarkably resilient," Mizuho analysts said in a note.
    "Against a backdrop of broad weak USD trend, a large current
account surplus and a positive real rate environment, tempering
THB gains may prove increasingly challenging."
         
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:
    
    ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 2.4 basis
points at 4.926%
    ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Alfa
Energi Investama up 25%, Anabatic Technologies
 up 22.31% and Bank Bukopin up​ 21.43%
    ** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI include Thanulux
 up 29.75%, Thai Film Industries up 25% and
Triple I Logistics up​ 7.36%
    
    
  Asia stock indexes and currencies                 
            at 0401 GMT                           
 COUNTRY   FX RIC     FX    FX YTD   INDE  STOCK  STOC
                    DAILY      %      X      S     KS
                      %                    DAILY  YTD
                                             %     %
  Japan             -0.08    +4.05   <.N2  0.05   13.3
                                     25>           0
  China   <CNY=CFX  +0.25    +6.25   <.SS  0.09   13.2
             S>                      EC>           7
  India             +0.06    -2.80   <.NS  -0.09  7.64
                                     EI>          
 Indones            +0.00    -1.56   <.JK  0.52   -8.6
   ia                                SE>           6
 Malaysi            +0.20    +0.47   <.KL  -0.08  0.77
    a                                SE>          
 Philipp            +0.04    +5.45   <.PS  0.58   -9.7
  ines                                I>           9
 S.Korea  <KRW=KFT  +0.49    +5.05   <.KS  1.18   21.2
             C>                      11>           8
 Singapo            +0.05    +0.60   <.ST  -0.50  -13.
   re                                 I>           12
 Taiwan             +1.16    +5.61   <.TW  0.55   16.3
                                     II>           7
 Thailan            +0.10    -1.03   <.SE  0.45   -9.6
    d                                TI>           6
 
 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)
