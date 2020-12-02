EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia shares gain on rate cut hopes, broader optimism

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3lKhL5I * S.Korean won hits near 2-1/2 year high * Thai baht at highest since Nov. 19 By Shashwat Awasthi Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks climbed on Wednesday as markets weighed the chances of further policy easing by its central bank, while hopes forcoronavirus vaccines and fresh stimulus in the United States buoyed broader risk sentiment. Emerging Asian currencies firmed as the U.S. dollar's index against major currencies sank to a more than two-and-a-half year low, and regional equities maintained their bright start to December after blistering gains last month. Shares in Jakarta inched close to a more than nine-month high. Data released Tuesday showed core inflation eased in November and annual inflation remained below Bank Indonesia's (BI) target range. "We believe that BI will be open to slashing borrowing costs further, likely in early 2021, should economic growth remain downbeat and especially if the Indonesian rupiah can sustain its recent appreciation trend in coming quarters," Nicholas Mapa, a Manila-based senior economist at Dutch bank ING, said. BI held off on easing its policy earlier this year to support a weak rupiah, but cut rates to a record low last month to reignite the economy hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Southeast Asia. The rupiah traded flat on Wednesday. Across the region, risk appetite was whetted by calls from top U.S. economic officials for more coronavirus stimulus and multiple vaccine candidates awaiting emergency regulatory approval. South Korean shares jumped over 1% to a fresh record high after robust November trade data fueled a surge in shares of heavyweight chipmakers. The won gained 0.5% and hit its highest level since June 2018. Thailand's baht edged up to a near two-week high. The currency has appreciated more than 4.5% since October, prompting the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to announce measures to try and cap some gains in the currency. A briefing to unveil additional measures to contain the baht will occur next week, while minutes of the latest BOT policy meeting revealed it was worried about the baht's rapid rise. "Despite weak activity data and expectations for a contraction in GDP of close to 7% year-on-year in 2020, the THB has been remarkably resilient," Mizuho analysts said in a note. "Against a backdrop of broad weak USD trend, a large current account surplus and a positive real rate environment, tempering THB gains may prove increasingly challenging." HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 2.4 basis points at 4.926% ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Alfa Energi Investama up 25%, Anabatic Technologies up 22.31% and Bank Bukopin up​ 21.43% ** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI include Thanulux up 29.75%, Thai Film Industries up 25% and Triple I Logistics up​ 7.36% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0401 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDE STOCK STOC DAILY % X S KS % DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.08 +4.05 <.N2 0.05 13.3 25> 0 China <CNY=CFX +0.25 +6.25 <.SS 0.09 13.2 S> EC> 7 India +0.06 -2.80 <.NS -0.09 7.64 EI> Indones +0.00 -1.56 <.JK 0.52 -8.6 ia SE> 6 Malaysi +0.20 +0.47 <.KL -0.08 0.77 a SE> Philipp +0.04 +5.45 <.PS 0.58 -9.7 ines I> 9 S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.49 +5.05 <.KS 1.18 21.2 C> 11> 8 Singapo +0.05 +0.60 <.ST -0.50 -13. re I> 12 Taiwan +1.16 +5.61 <.TW 0.55 16.3 II> 7 Thailan +0.10 -1.03 <.SE 0.45 -9.6 d TI> 6 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)