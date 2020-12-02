EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia shares near 9-month high on rate cut hopes

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3lKhL5I * S.Korean won hits near 2-1/2 year high * Thai baht at highest since Nov. 19 * Philippine stocks jump 1% By Shashwat Awasthi Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia stocks climbed 1% on Wednesday as markets weighed the chances of further policy easing by its central bank, while optimism around coronavirus vaccines and fresh stimulus in the United States buoyed broader risk sentiment. Emerging Asian currencies firmed as the U.S. dollar sank to their lowest in more than two and a half years, and most regional equities maintained their bright start to December after blistering gains last month. Regional risk appetite was whetted by news that Britain had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be rolled out next week, as well as recent signs of an economic pick-up across Asia. Markets also took stock of a New York Times report that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will not immediately act to remove a Phase 1 trade deal with China, and its implications for the region. Shares in Jakarta traded just shy of a nine-month high. Data released on Tuesday showed core inflation eased in November and annual inflation remained below Bank Indonesia's (BI) target range. "We believe that BI will be open to slashing borrowing costs further, likely in early 2021, should economic growth remain downbeat and especially if the Indonesian rupiah can sustain its recent appreciation trend in coming quarters," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at Dutch bank ING. BI held off on easing its policy earlier this year to support a weak rupiah, but cut rates to a record low last month to reignite an ailing economy. The rupiah traded flat on Wednesday. Analysts at HSBC flagged upbeat factory activity data in the region reported by several countries on Tuesday. "Perhaps, most encouragingly, new orders in most markets are expanding. This suggests that output growth should hold up well into year-end, if not beyond." Robust November trade data helped South Korean shares jump over 1.5% to a fresh record high and led the won to its highest level since June 2018. Thailand's baht also edged up to a near two-week high. The currency has appreciated more than 4.5% since October, prompting the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to step in to contain the gains. Singapore's FTSE Strait Times Index, which rallied nearly 16% last month, was among a handful of bourses in the red. "Technically, the STI appeared to have entered a consolidative period after a strong rally in November. A healthy pullback should not derail the index from its recovery path in the medium-term," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 2.4 basis points at 4.926% ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Alfa Energi Investama up 25%, Bank Bukopin up 22.14% and Anabatic Technologies up​ 19.83% ** In the Philippines, the top index gainers are JG Summit up 5.47%, Metropolitan Bank and Trust up 2.93% and Aboitiz Equity Ventures up​ 2.69% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0656 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDE STOCK STOC DAILY % X S KS % DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.15 +3.97 <.N2 0.05 13.2 25> 9 China <CNY=CFX +0.11 +6.11 <.SS -0.07 13.1 S> EC> 0 India -0.20 -3.06 <.NS -0.28 7.43 EI> Indones +0.00 -1.56 <.JK 1.06 -8.1 ia SE> 7 Malaysi +0.10 +0.37 <.KL -0.14 0.71 a SE> Philipp +0.02 +5.43 <.PS 1.01 -9.4 ines I> 0 S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.49 +5.05 <.KS 1.58 21.7 C> 11> 6 Singapo -0.08 +0.46 <.ST -0.13 -12. re I> 79 Taiwan +1.18 +5.64 <.TW 0.75 16.6 II> 0 Thailan +0.13 -0.99 <.SE 0.37 -9.7 d TI> 3 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)