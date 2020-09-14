Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks jump on relief over less stringent virus curbs

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Indonesia 3-year bond yields drop 27 basis points
    * Central bank meetings this week: Fed, Bank Indonesia, BoJ,
BoE
    * AstraZeneca resumes COVID-19 phase-3 trial 

    Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia stocks climbed over 2% on
Monday after new COVID-19 restrictions on Jakarta proved less
severe than feared, with markets across Asia aided by
AstraZeneca resuming trials of its leading vaccine candidate.
    South Korean stocks led gains outside Indonesia,
rising more than 1% while other markets edged higher ahead of a
flurry of potential catalysts this week.
    The details of the restrictions in Jakarta laid out over the
weekend eased fears of further economic damage, with markets and
shopping centres remaining open with only some curbs.

    "The terms appear less strict than the market anticipated
when it was first announced," Mulya Chandra, Morgan Stanley's
head of research for the country said in a note.
    "This could drive the market to recoup last week's losses
that were attributed to fear of stricter lockdown protocols," he
said, referring to a combined near 3% fall over both Thursday
and Friday.
    The rupiah, which underpins one of Asia's most
popular bond markets for foreign investors and has been under
pressure for the past two weeks, dipped 0.1% while 3-year bond
yields fell more than 27 basis points ahead of a
central bank policy meeting this Thursday. 
    Fears that a parliamentary panel's recommendations for
changes to Bank Indonesia will make it more susceptible to
government interference have been at the heart of the currency's
recent troubles, at a time when the economy is struggling with a
surge in coronavirus numbers.
    New daily cases in the country have topped 3,000 for six
days running.
    "Things are choppy out there. And not just in markets.
Economic data in recent months has been all over the map:
breath-stopping declines, punchy rebounds," Frederic Neumann,
HSBC's co-head of Asian Economics Research wrote in a note to
clients.
    Currencies were flat to higher against a marginally weaker
dollar, with this week's focus firmly on the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy announcement on Wednesday after the world's
major central bank recently shifted its policy stance to lower
rates for longer. 
    Taiwan's dollar advanced the most on the dollar,
followed by South Korea's won strengthening 0.3%.
    The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England also announce
their respective policy decisions on Thursday. In Tokyo,
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga was poised to
win a ruling party leadership election on Monday, virtually
ensuring that he replaces Shinzo Abe this week in the nation's
top job.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:
    ** Top gainers In Jakarta include Sky Energy Indonesia Tbk
PT, Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk PT and
Akbar Indo Makmur Stimec Tbk PT 
    ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields down 27.7 basis points
at 4.692%
            Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0347 GMT
 COUNTRY      FX RIC      FX        FX     INDEX    STOCKS   STOCKS
                          DAILY %   YTD %           DAILY %  YTD %
 Japan                       +0.07  +2.39              0.74    -0.32
 China                       +0.06  +1.94              0.56     7.49
 India                       +0.00  -2.93              0.00    -5.79
 Indonesia                   -0.13  -6.72              2.31   -18.52
 Malaysia                    +0.12  -1.37              0.31    -4.99
 Philippines                 +0.05  +4.40              0.23   -23.46
 S.Korea                     +0.30  -2.28              0.99    10.14
 Singapore                   +0.18  -1.56             -0.08   -22.80
 Taiwan                      +0.86  +2.91              0.76     6.46
 Thailand                    +0.26  -4.29              0.05   -18.94
  

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru, additional
reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up