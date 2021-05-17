Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads Asia FX losses

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    May 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.360           109.34      -0.02
  Sing dlr    1.335             1.3323      -0.19
  Taiwan dlr  28.018            28.012      -0.02
  Korean won  1132.800          1128.6      -0.37
  Baht        31.400             31.35      -0.16
  Peso        47.810             47.75      -0.13
  Rupiah      14250.000          14195      -0.39
  Rupee       73.285            73.285       0.00
  Ringgit     4.134              4.123      -0.27
  Yuan        6.441             6.4375      -0.06
                                                 
  Change so far in 2021                          
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.360           103.24      -5.60
  Sing dlr    1.335             1.3209      -1.04
  Taiwan dlr  28.018            28.483      +1.66
  Korean won  1132.800         1086.20      -4.11
  Baht        31.400             29.96      -4.59
  Peso        47.810             48.01      +0.42
  Rupiah      14250.000          14040      -1.47
  Rupee       73.285             73.07      -0.30
  Ringgit     4.134             4.0400      -2.27
  Yuan        6.441             6.5283      +1.35
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up