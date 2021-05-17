EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads Asia FX losses

May 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.360 109.34 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.335 1.3323 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 28.018 28.012 -0.02 Korean won 1132.800 1128.6 -0.37 Baht 31.400 31.35 -0.16 Peso 47.810 47.75 -0.13 Rupiah 14250.000 14195 -0.39 Rupee 73.285 73.285 0.00 Ringgit 4.134 4.123 -0.27 Yuan 6.441 6.4375 -0.06 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.360 103.24 -5.60 Sing dlr 1.335 1.3209 -1.04 Taiwan dlr 28.018 28.483 +1.66 Korean won 1132.800 1086.20 -4.11 Baht 31.400 29.96 -4.59 Peso 47.810 48.01 +0.42 Rupiah 14250.000 14040 -1.47 Rupee 73.285 73.07 -0.30 Ringgit 4.134 4.0400 -2.27 Yuan 6.441 6.5283 +1.35 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)