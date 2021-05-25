Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S. Korean won lead gains in Asian currencies

By Reuters Staff

    May 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.
 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                                 
 DOLLAR                                 
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day      Pct Move
  Japan yen   108.750           108.74         -0.01
  Sing dlr    1.327             1.3274         +0.02
  Taiwan dlr  27.871             27.95         +0.28
  Korean won  1123.500          1127.1         +0.32
  Baht        31.310             31.35         +0.13
  Peso        48.040             48.02         -0.04
  Rupiah      14300.000          14350         +0.35
  Rupee       72.960             72.96          0.00
  Ringgit     4.142              4.144         +0.05
  Yuan        6.414               6.42         +0.09
                                                    
  Change so far in 2021                             
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020          Pct Move
  Japan yen   108.750           103.24         -5.07
  Sing dlr    1.327             1.3209         -0.47
  Taiwan dlr  27.871            28.483         +2.20
  Korean won  1123.500         1086.20         -3.32
  Baht        31.310             29.96         -4.31
  Peso        48.040             48.01         -0.06
  Rupiah      14300.000          14040         -1.82
  Rupee       72.960             73.07         +0.14
  Ringgit     4.142             4.0200         -2.95
  Yuan        6.414             6.5283         +1.78
 
 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
