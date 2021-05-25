EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S. Korean won lead gains in Asian currencies

May 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.750 108.74 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3274 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 27.871 27.95 +0.28 Korean won 1123.500 1127.1 +0.32 Baht 31.310 31.35 +0.13 Peso 48.040 48.02 -0.04 Rupiah 14300.000 14350 +0.35 Rupee 72.960 72.96 0.00 Ringgit 4.142 4.144 +0.05 Yuan 6.414 6.42 +0.09 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 108.750 103.24 -5.07 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3209 -0.47 Taiwan dlr 27.871 28.483 +2.20 Korean won 1123.500 1086.20 -3.32 Baht 31.310 29.96 -4.31 Peso 48.040 48.01 -0.06 Rupiah 14300.000 14040 -1.82 Rupee 72.960 73.07 +0.14 Ringgit 4.142 4.0200 -2.95 Yuan 6.414 6.5283 +1.78 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)