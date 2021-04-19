EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar gain; other Asian currencies little changed

April 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0218 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 108.600 108.77 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.334 1.3342 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 28.220 28.341 +0.43 Korean won 1118.200 1116.3 -0.17 Baht 31.190 31.25 +0.19 Peso 48.380 48.32 -0.12 Rupiah 14500.000 14560 +0.41 Rupee 74.350 74.35 0.00 Ringgit 4.128 4.124 -0.10 Yuan 6.526 6.5212 -0.07 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 108.600 103.24 -4.94 Sing dlr 1.334 1.3209 -0.94 Taiwan dlr 28.220 28.483 +0.93 Korean won 1118.200 1086.20 -2.86 Baht 31.190 29.96 -3.94 Peso 48.380 48.01 -0.76 Rupiah 14500.000 14040 -3.17 Rupee 74.350 73.07 -1.73 Ringgit 4.128 4.0200 -2.62 Yuan 6.526 6.5283 +0.04 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)