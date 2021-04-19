Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar gain; other Asian currencies little changed

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    April 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Change on the day at                    
        0218 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   108.600       108.77   +0.16
  Sing dlr    1.334         1.3342   +0.05
  Taiwan dlr  28.220        28.341   +0.43
  Korean won  1118.200      1116.3   -0.17
  Baht        31.190         31.25   +0.19
  Peso        48.380         48.32   -0.12
  Rupiah      14500.000      14560   +0.41
  Rupee       74.350         74.35    0.00
  Ringgit     4.128          4.124   -0.10
  Yuan        6.526         6.5212   -0.07
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2021                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   108.600       103.24   -4.94
  Sing dlr    1.334         1.3209   -0.94
  Taiwan dlr  28.220        28.483   +0.93
  Korean won  1118.200     1086.20   -2.86
  Baht        31.190         29.96   -3.94
  Peso        48.380         48.01   -0.76
  Rupiah      14500.000      14040   -3.17
  Rupee       74.350         73.07   -1.73
  Ringgit     4.128         4.0200   -2.62
  Yuan        6.526         6.5283   +0.04
 

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
