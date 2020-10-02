Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah gains; most others in Asia slip

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
      Currency   Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
     Japan yen      105.580         105.5      -0.08
      Sing dlr        1.365        1.3626      -0.16
          Baht       31.600         31.59      -0.03
          Peso       48.440         48.45      +0.02
        Rupiah    14800.000         14820      +0.14
       Ringgit        4.159         4.148      -0.26
                                                    
      Change so far in 2020                         
      Currency   Latest bid      End 2019   Pct Move
     Japan yen      105.580        108.61      +2.87
      Sing dlr        1.365        1.3444      -1.49
    Taiwan dlr       29.126        30.106      +3.36
    Korean won     1169.500       1156.40      -1.12
          Baht       31.600         29.91      -5.35
          Peso       48.440         50.65      +4.56
        Rupiah    14800.000         13880      -6.22
         Rupee       73.145         71.38      -2.41
       Ringgit        4.159        4.0890      -1.68
          Yuan        6.799        6.9632      +2.42
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)
