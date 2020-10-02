EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah gains; most others in Asia slip

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.580 105.5 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.365 1.3626 -0.16 Baht 31.600 31.59 -0.03 Peso 48.440 48.45 +0.02 Rupiah 14800.000 14820 +0.14 Ringgit 4.159 4.148 -0.26 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.580 108.61 +2.87 Sing dlr 1.365 1.3444 -1.49 Taiwan dlr 29.126 30.106 +3.36 Korean won 1169.500 1156.40 -1.12 Baht 31.600 29.91 -5.35 Peso 48.440 50.65 +4.56 Rupiah 14800.000 13880 -6.22 Rupee 73.145 71.38 -2.41 Ringgit 4.159 4.0890 -1.68 Yuan 6.799 6.9632 +2.42 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)