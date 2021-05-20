Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah hits 2-week low as most Asian currencies dip

By Reuters Staff

    May 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.    
  Currency    Latest bid    Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.140             109.21     +0.06
  Sing dlr    1.334               1.3341     +0.03
  Taiwan dlr  27.937              27.982     +0.16
  Korean won  1131.000            1130.5     -0.04
  Baht        31.390               31.44     +0.16
  Peso        47.800               47.77     -0.06
  Rupiah      14350.000            14275     -0.52
  Rupee       73.165              73.165      0.00
  Ringgit     4.139                4.136     -0.07
  Yuan        6.442               6.4338     -0.12
                                                  
  Change so far in 2021                           
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020        Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.140             103.24     -5.41
  Sing dlr    1.334               1.3209     -0.96
  Taiwan dlr  27.937              28.483     +1.95
  Korean won  1131.000           1086.20     -3.96
  Baht        31.390               29.96     -4.56
  Peso        47.800               48.01     +0.44
  Rupiah      14350.000            14040     -2.16
  Rupee       73.165               73.07     -0.14
  Ringgit     4.139               4.0400     -2.39
  Yuan        6.442               6.5283     +1.35
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
