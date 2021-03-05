Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah hits 4-month low as U.S. bond yields rise

By Reuters Staff

    * Indonesia central bank says they are ready to intervene
    * Thai stocks rise as OPEC+ extends output cuts
    * China sets above 6% growth target 

    March 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah fell to a four-month
low on Friday as rising U.S. bond yields sent the dollar higher
and hit appetite for Asia's emerging currency and stock markets.
    Stock markets in Asia suffered early falls following
overnight comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who 
reiterated that the Fed's policy stance as appropriate, even
though he thought the recent bond sell-off was "notable".

    By midday, Asian markets recovered some ground, with most
standing less than half a percent lower, while Seoul was
down 0.6%.
    "Any fallout has been limited in Asia thus far thanks to
China," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst for Asia
Pacific at OANDA. 
     China set a more than 6% growth target for 2021 at its
parliamentary meeting, having skipped a target last year due to
the pandemic.
    Stocks in China eased off session lows and were down
0.3%, while the yuan was flat. 
    The Chinese government aimed to create more jobs in 2021
than it did last year. 
    China's GDP expanded 2.3% last year, the only major economy
to see growth, as it was the first to emerge from the pandemic.
    Indonesia's central bank said it was ready to intervene in
the market to keep the weakening rupiah steady. The
currency was down 0.3% on Friday.
    Yields on Indonesian 10-year bonds rose 3.50
basis points to 6.641%, while stocks dipped 0.1%.
Indonesia has some of the highest-yielding debt in emerging
markets. 
    In the Philippines, the central bank said a spike in
inflation to its fastest rate in 26 months was temporary,
suggesting it was not in a rush to reverse its accommodative
monetary policy stance.
    Stocks and the peso were flat. 
        
    HIGHLIGHTS:
    ** Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield up 11.4 basis points at
2.157%
    ** Thai oil and gas producer PTT Pcl rose 2.5% 
    ** Analysts at Barclays say inflation will now start to rank
higher on the priority list of central banks in emerging markets
    
  Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0344 GMT
 COUNTRY      FX RIC      FX       FX YTD  INDEX    STOCKS   STOCKS
                          DAILY %  %                DAILY %  YTD %
 Japan                    +0.05    -4.34            -1.97    3.33
 China                    -0.04    +0.85            -0.36    0.51
 India                    +0.00    +0.32            0.00     7.86
 Indonesia                -0.28    -1.82            -0.11    5.09
 Malaysia                 -0.27    -1.13            0.19     -2.64
 Philippines              +0.02    -1.13            -0.01    -3.61
 S.Korea                  -0.27    -3.72            -0.62    5.26
 Singapore                -0.01    -1.23            -0.23    5.77
 Taiwan                   +1.33    +2.11            -0.19    7.76
 Thailand                 -0.23    -1.51            0.48     6.35
 
 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)
