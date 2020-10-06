EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah leads Asian currencies higher

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.690 105.72 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.360 1.3599 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 28.750 29.020 +0.94 Korean won 1160.700 1163.4 +0.23 Baht 31.280 31.41 +0.42 Peso 48.355 48.42 +0.13 Rupiah 14600.000 14790 +1.30 Rupee 73.290 73.29 0.00 Ringgit 4.147 4.15 +0.07 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.690 108.61 +2.76 Sing dlr 1.360 1.3444 -1.11 Taiwan dlr 28.750 30.106 +4.72 Korean won 1160.700 1156.40 -0.37 Baht 31.280 29.91 -4.38 Peso 48.355 50.65 +4.75 Rupiah 14600.000 13880 -4.93 Rupee 73.290 71.38 -2.61 Ringgit 4.147 4.0890 -1.40 Yuan 6.799 6.9632 +2.42 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)