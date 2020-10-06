Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah leads Asian currencies higher

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
 Currency    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen   105.690     105.72        +0.03
 Sing dlr    1.360       1.3599        +0.03
 Taiwan dlr  28.750      29.020        +0.94
 Korean won  1160.700    1163.4        +0.23
 Baht        31.280      31.41         +0.42
 Peso        48.355      48.42         +0.13
 Rupiah      14600.000   14790         +1.30
 Rupee       73.290      73.29         0.00
 Ringgit     4.147       4.15          +0.07
                                       
 Change so far in 2020                 
 Currency    Latest bid  End 2019      Pct Move
 Japan yen   105.690     108.61        +2.76
 Sing dlr    1.360       1.3444        -1.11
 Taiwan dlr  28.750      30.106        +4.72
 Korean won  1160.700    1156.40       -0.37
 Baht        31.280      29.91         -4.38
 Peso        48.355      50.65         +4.75
 Rupiah      14600.000   13880         -4.93
 Rupee       73.290      71.38         -2.61
 Ringgit     4.147       4.0890        -1.40
 Yuan        6.799       6.9632        +2.42
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)
