Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah leads Asian currencies lower as U.S. Treasury yields rise

By Nikhil Nainan

    * Malaysia central bank decision due later
    * Malaysia expected to leave rates unchanged at 1.75%
    * Taiwan stocks fall 2%; China, South Korea down 1.6%

    March 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah led other Asian
emerging currencies lower on Thursday as the dollar was buoyed
by higher U.S. Treasury yields, while stock markets in China,
South Korea and Taiwan fell more than 1.5%.
    Global bond yields have risen in recent weeks, with markets
concerned central bankers could tighten the monetary spigot as
the global economy rebounds from the onslaught of the COVID-19
pandemic. That prospect has weighed on global stock markets.
    Stocks in Jakarta fell 0.8%, while in Manila
and Bangkok they were down around half a percent.
Equities in Taiwan, China and South Korea
 were the worst performers.
    Benchmark U.S. 10 year yields edged higher in
Asia trade to 1.48%. That was off the one-year highs of 1.61%
seen last week, when global stock markets sold off sharply.
    "While not quite reaching the recent high..., we think that
inflation worries are getting entrenched," analysts at DBS said.
    But they said Asian markets were less vulnerable to global
market volatility than they were in 2013, when bond investors
threw a "tantrum" after hints the U.S. Federal Reserve might
slow the money-printing presses.
    DBS analysts were recommending "extending Asian credit
exposure on dips" as a result. 
    Malaysia's ringgit dipped 0.1% ahead of a monetary
policy meeting. Eleven of the 15 economists polled by Reuters
expect the central bank to keep its key interest rate at 1.75%,
with four forecasting a rate cut.
    Stocks in Kuala Lumpur were down 0.2%, while 10-year
bond yields were little changed at 3.096%.
    Indonesia's rupiah - which backs some of the
highest-yielding emerging market debt - fell 0.3%.
    China's annual parliamentary gathering will take place on
Friday, with the government expected to set the country's
macroeconomic policy targets at the meeting.

 HIGHLIGHTS:
    ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 4.39 basis points
at 6.613%
    ** Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is up 1.5 basis points
at 2.003%
    ** Singapore shares edged higher, led by Jardine
Matheson Holdings Ltd and top bank DBS Group Holdings
Ltd
    
  Asia stock indexes and currencies at   0347 GMT
 COUNTRY      FX RIC      FX       FX     INDEX    STOCKS   STOCKS
                          DAILY %  YTD %           DAILY %  YTD %
 Japan                    -0.07    -3.57           -1.88    5.69
 China                    -0.04    +0.89           -1.58    1.36
 India                    +0.00    +0.49           0.00     9.04
 Indonesia                -0.32    -1.72           -0.79    5.81
 Malaysia                 -0.10    -0.81           -0.20    -2.58
 Philippines              -0.08    -1.13           -0.40    -3.15
 S.Korea                  -0.57    -3.59           -1.62    5.55
 Singapore                -0.02    -0.88           0.30     5.82
 Taiwan                   +1.61    +2.42           -2.01    7.83
 Thailand                 -0.23    -1.35           -0.53    5.93
 
 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)
