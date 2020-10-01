Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah, Malaysia's ringgit gain most among Asian currencies

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
  Currency    Latest bid     Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen    105.490        105.45        -0.04
 Sing dlr     1.363          1.3652        +0.13
 Baht         31.590         31.64         +0.16
 Peso         48.444         48.47         +0.05
 Rupiah       14800.000      14840         +0.27
 Rupee        73.765         73.77         0.00
 Ringgit      4.143          4.153         +0.24
                                           
  Change so far in 2020                    
  Currency    Latest bid     End 2019      Pct Move
  Japan yen   105.490        108.61        +2.96
  Sing dlr    1.363          1.3444        -1.39
  Taiwan dlr  29.126         30.106        +3.36
  Korean won  1169.500       1156.40       -1.12
  Baht        31.590         29.91         -5.32
  Peso        48.444         50.65         +4.55
  Rupiah      14800.000      13880         -6.22
  Rupee       73.765         71.38         -3.23
  Ringgit     4.143          4.0890        -1.30
  Yuan        6.799          6.9632        +2.42
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)
