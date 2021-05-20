EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah, yields hit multi-week lows on Fed's tapering talks

* Rupiah hits a 2-week low * Indonesian 10-year bond yields at over 3-week low * Yields on Malaysia, Thai bonds fall to around 1-1/2-month low May 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah and benchmark bond yields fell to multi-week lows on Thursday, spooked by the hint of tapering in the U.S. Federal Reserve's April minutes of meeting that lifted the dollar and weighed on Asia's other emerging currencies. South Korea's won, China's yuan and Malaysia's ringgit dipped 0.1% each, outdone by a 0.8% drop by the rupiah, which backs some of emerging markets' highest-yielding debt. But losses were capped, as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased off session highs and the dollar steadied after popping off a three-month low. Fed minutes published on Wednesday said "a number" of officials thought it might be appropriate "at some point" to "begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases," in comments that surprised some investors. "For the record, the Minutes were unambiguous on the need to be defensively dovish... there was no perceptible shift in the dovish mood or commitment by the FOMC," Mizuho said in a client note, noting the Fed's caution on where several indicators, such as inflation and employment, still stand. The yield on Indonesia's 10-year bonds climbed to its highest since late April, rising 11.79 basis points to 6.522%. Returns on Thai and Malaysian bonds also noticeably rose, sitting around 1-1/2 month highs. A Reuters poll found investors turned short on the won, the Singapore and Taiwan dollar, and trimmed long bets on the yuan and Philippine peso, as the region grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases and fresh lockdowns. Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand have all imposed restrictions to tame these outbreaks. Asia's emerging stocks markets were more mixed, with the Philippines falling 0.8% and Indonesia rising 0.8%. The rest of the region traded within those outer-ranges. The Fed meets next in June and markets will be closely eyeing the outcome of that meeting for changes to growth, inflation and unemployment forecasts and whether rising consumer prices and a recovering U.S. economy will change its outlook. Changes in policy outlook could prompt outflows from Asia's riskier assets. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are up 5 basis points to 1.775%, and Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield edged up 1.09 bps to 3.226% ** Indonesian exports surge in April on higher commodity prices ** Singapore Airlines posts record $3.2 bln annual loss, to issue convertible bonds Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0632 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.11 -5.36 0.19 2.38 China -0.08 +1.38 0.12 1.21 India +0.07 -0.07 -0.12 7.37 Indonesia -0.79 -2.42 0.83 -2.85 Malaysia -0.08 -2.89 0.04 -2.83 Philippines -0.14 +0.37 -0.77 -13.19 S.Korea -0.13 -4.05 -0.34 10.05 Singapore +0.08 -0.91 0.43 9.63 Taiwan -0.03 +1.76 -0.56 8.89 Thailand +0.26 -4.46 0.10 7.90 ($1 = 31.3900 baht) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Rashmi Aich)