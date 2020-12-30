EMERGING MARKETS-Lockdown blues knock down Thailand stocks, Singapore shares firm

* Indonesian stocks set for worst year since 2015 * Thai stocks mark biggest yearly loss in two * Asia's emerging currencies broadly firmer By Pranav A K Dec 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's stock index reversed course to fall as much as 1% on Wednesday after a spike in coronavirus cases sparked fears of another lockdown in the tourism-and-trade-reliant country, with the benchmark on course to end the year as one of the worst performers in Asia. Bangkok shares came under pressure in their last trading day of 2020, taking this year's losses to about 8%, after 250 new coronavirus cases were reported, a sharp jump from the previous session when authorities had warned of more intensive measures to halt the spread of the outbreak. "It's typical COVID play," said Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krung Thai Bank. "The concern today is the spike in virus cases. Every sector is hit by the fear of a new lockdown as cases are expected to keep rising," he added. Southeast Asia's second largest economy, which is reeling from a new cluster discovered 13 days ago at a seafood market near Bangkok, downgraded its 2021 GDP forecast last week on hit to its heavyweight tourism sector. Elsewhere, Indonesian equities slid to a one-week low in their final session of the year and were headed to mark an annual loss of about 5%. Jakarta signed an agreement with two drugmakers AstraZeneca and Novavax on Wednesday for 100 million doses of vaccines but analysts flagged concerns over the lack of infrastructure in the country. "Signing of agreement is one thing but ability to transport the vaccines in required number in desired conditions to all parts of the country is a big challenge," said Kunal Kundu, an economist at Societe Generale. Among gainers was Singapore's main index, up 0.8%, which clocked a near two-week high as the city-state became one of the first Asian countries to begin an inoculation campaign against the coronavirus. Asia's emerging currencies were broadly firmer against a soft dollar, with the South Korean won climbing to a near three-week high after the government looked set to buy COVID-19 vaccines for most of its population. Stock markets in the Philippines were closed for a public holiday, while trading volumes were thin across the region ahead of the new year holiday break. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 15.6 basis points at 5.942%. ** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include Atlas Resources Tbk PT and Resource Alam Indonesia Tbk PT down 7% each. ** Top losers on Thailand's SETI include Stark Corporation PCL down 19.42% and Apex Development PCL down 14.29%. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0814 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.24 +5.13 -0.45 16.01 China -0.06 +6.58 1.05 11.94 India +0.14 -2.65 -0.21 14.26 Indonesia +0.50 -1.14 -0.95 -5.09 Malaysia +0.35 +1.36 0.55 3.48 Philippines -0.06 +5.41 0.00 -8.64 S.Korea +0.53 +6.45 1.88 30.75 Singapore +0.20 +1.52 0.80 -10.92 Taiwan +0.03 +5.61 1.49 22.43 Thailand +0.10 -0.30 -0.17 -7.62 (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)