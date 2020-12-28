EMERGING MARKETS-Lockdown worries dent Philippines stocks

* Philippine shares fall to near 1-mth low * Taiwan dollar leads gains among Asian currencies * Thai shares hit highest since Feb. 19 By Pranav A K Dec 28 (Reuters) - Philippine shares were on track for their worst day in more than a month on Monday after President Rodrigo Duterte warned over the weekend that a second lockdown could be imposed to curb the spread of a new coronavirus variant. Manila's benchmark index skidded 2% to its lowest since Dec. 3, underperforming other emerging Asian markets which advanced in thin trading after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a pandemic aid bill. The Philippines, which has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and casualties in Southeast Asia, has extended an existing ban on flights from Britain to mid-January and is considering other travel restrictions. "Manila is being led lower by retail banking and utilities... That implies that local markets are concerned over new curbs," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. Broader sentiment remained supported by President Trump's go-ahead on a $2.3 trillion stimulus bill, which averted a federal government shutdown. Thai shares marched to a 10-month high, while stocks in Indonesia snapped a two-day losing streak, adding 1%. Malaysian stocks and the ringgit remained elevated after data showed that the country's exports rose for the third straight month in November and beat analysts' expectations. Among currencies, the Taiwan dollar led gains and climbed 1.5% to its highest since 1997, as the region's best performing currency this year continued to be propelled by solid tech export orders. Regional stocks and currencies have rebounded from their March lows in recent months, as the promise of vaccines spurred bets that the global economy will rebound from the hammering of the pandemic in 2021. However, the new virus variant has in recent days cast some doubt over whether vaccines developed so far will be effective against it and how it will affect growth recovery. In Vietnam, shares jumped more than 1% after the prime minister said the country would aim to raise its economic growth target for 2021, after it slowed this year to its weakest in at least three decades. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 4.5 basis points at 6.052% ** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index include Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd up 3.07% and Sime Darby Bhd up 2.69% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Alliance Global Group Inc down 3.26% and DMCI Holdings Inc down 3.22% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0457 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDE STOCK STOC DAILY % X S KS % DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.05 +4.91 <.N2 0.53 13.2 25> 8 China <CNY=CFX +0.15 +6.61 <.SS 0.30 11.6 S> EC> 9 India +0.04 -2.92 <.NS 0.71 13.7 EI> 9 Indones +0.07 -1.84 <.JK 1.04 -3.6 ia SE> 2 Malaysi +0.20 +0.94 <.KL 0.38 3.69 a SE> Philipp +0.05 +5.49 <.PS -1.02 -8.7 ines I> 5 S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.58 +5.45 <.KS 0.34 28.1 C> 11> 5 Singapo +0.05 +1.31 <.ST 0.24 -11. re I> 61 Taiwan +1.53 +7.10 <.TW 0.86 20.4 II> 9 Thailan -0.30 -0.73 <.SE 0.44 -5.5 d TI> 1 (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)