Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia leads Asian stocks lower, firm dollar hits currencies

By Sameer Manekar

    * Malaysian stocks fall nearly 1%
    * India's c.bank keeps rates steady
    * Most regional currencies set to post weekly losses

    June 4 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian equities declined on
Friday, with Malaysian shares falling the most as domestic
coronavirus cases rise, while currencies weakened after upbeat
economic data from the United States boosted the dollar.
    Shares in Kuala Lumpur declined as much as 0.9% and the
ringgit weakened about 0.2% as Malaysia reported 8,209
new daily coronavirus cases and 103 deaths on Thursday.

    South Korea's won softened by about 0.3% and was
set for its third straight session of losses, while the Thai
baht slipped 0.4% as the U.S. dollar hit
multi-week highs after strong private payrolls data on Thursday.

    The U.S. jobs report raised concerns over policy tightening
by the Federal Reserve, and all eyes now turn to May non-farm
payrolls later on Friday which could reignite taper talk from
the central bank.
    India's blue-chip Nifty index inched lower by
midday, even as the central bank kept its interest rates steady
at record lows as widely expected and announced bond purchases
on top of its current quantitative easing programme.

    "While we do not see any action on the policy rate front in
the coming months, we are poised to see a more accountable and
action-oriented RBI (Reserve Bank of India) ahead," said Madhavi
Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.
    "We reckon even as yields may inch up gradually and orderly,
the RBI will continue to strive fixing skewed yield and maintain
its preference for curve flattening."
    Yields on India's 10-year benchmark bonds have
dropped nearly 17 basis points so far in the second quarter
after rising more than 28 basis points in the first.
    For the week, most regional currencies were on track to post
modest losses except Malaysia's ringgit, which was set to
end marginally higher. Most regional equities were set for mild
weekly gains.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:    
    ** China's yuan set for biggest weekly loss in at least four
months
    ** Thailand's headline CPI rises for a second straight month
in May
    ** Japan's economy likely shrank less than initially
estimated in Q1 - Reuters poll
    
    
      Asia stock indexes and                     
     currencies at 0621 GMT                    
 COUNTRY   FX RIC     FX     FX   INDE  STOCK  STOCK
                    DAILY   YTD    X      S    S YTD
                      %      %          DAILY    %
                                          %    
  Japan             +0.05   -6.3  <.N2  -0.40  5.46
                             3    25>          
  China   <CNY=CFX  -0.05   +1.8  <.SS  0.21   3.41
             S>              9    EC>          
  India             -0.24   -0.0  <.NS  -0.16  12.04
                             3    EI>          
 Indones            -0.24   -1.9  <.JK  -0.54  1.33
   ia                        2    SE>          
 Malaysi            -0.17   -2.5  <.KL  -0.53  -2.77
    a                        9    SE>          
 Philipp            -0.04   +0.4  <.PS  0.07   -4.81
  ines                       6     I>          
 S.Korea  <KRW=KFT  -0.33   -2.7  <.KS  -0.21  12.77
             C>              8    11>          
 Singapo            -0.07   -0.5  <.ST  -0.39  10.86
   re                        6     I>          
 Taiwan             -0.04   +2.7  <.TW  -0.57  16.39
                             7    II>          
 Thailan            -0.29   -4.0  <.SE  0.10   11.72
    d                        7    TI>          
 

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim
Coghill and Ramakrishnan M.)
