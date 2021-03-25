Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit drops most as Asian currencies weaken

By Reuters Staff

    March 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
    
    
  Change on the day at                     
        0211 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous      Pct
                               day     Move
  Japan yen   108.950       108.72    -0.21
  Sing dlr    1.347          1.346    -0.04
  Taiwan dlr  28.590        28.538    -0.18
  Korean won  1134.600      1133.6    -0.09
  Baht        31.040            31    -0.13
  Peso        48.645         48.59    -0.11
  Rupiah      14445.000      14420    -0.17
  Rupee       72.558        72.558     0.00
  Ringgit     4.138          4.129    -0.22
  Yuan        6.531          6.525    -0.09
                                           
  Change so far in 2021                    
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020      Pct
                                       Move
  Japan yen   108.950       103.24    -5.24
  Sing dlr    1.347         1.3209    -1.91
  Taiwan dlr  28.590        28.483    -0.37
  Korean won  1134.600     1086.20    -4.27
  Peso        48.645         48.01    -1.31
  Rupiah      14445.000      14040    -2.80
  Rupee       72.558         73.07    +0.70
  Ringgit     4.138         4.0200    -2.85
  Yuan        6.531         6.5283    -0.04
 
 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
