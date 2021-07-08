EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian shares fall 1% and ringgit eases on renewed political turmoil

* Malaysia central bank meeting later in the day
* Ringgit at 8-month low
* S. Korea won and stocks battered by virus surge
* U.S. dollar at near 3-month high after Fed minutes
By Anushka Trivedi
July 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares fell 1% and the ringgit
eased after the biggest political party of the country's ruling
coalition called for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign
at a time when the country remains in a COVID-19 lockdown.
The ringgit slipped 0.3% to an eight-month trough,
while stocks hit their lowest since November as United
Malays National Organisation (UMNO) announced its decision after
months of infighting, citing the government's failure to manage
the pandemic effectively.
It was unclear if Muhyiddin, who holds a slim majority,
would be immediately unseated as the parliament is currently not
in session and Malaysia has been under lockdown since June amid
a fresh surge in coronavirus cases.
The situation is becoming "increasingly precarious" and
another political vacuum, as was created by the sudden
resignation of Mahathir Mohamad last year, would lead to more
drawn out negotiations, Mizuho analysts wrote.
"Without a resolution to the political turmoil, COVID-19
could continue to cast its long shadow on the Malaysia's
economic recovery," Mizuho said.
Bank Negara Malaysia meets for a policy review later in the
day against this backdrop, but is largely expected to leave
interest rates untouched and instead provide liquidity measures
to aid the struggling economy.
Asian currencies stumbled against a buoyant dollar
after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting
confirmed the world's biggest central bank was mulling tapering
its asset buying programme, which could be as soon as this year.
Leading losses in the region, the South Korean won
slid 0.7% to a four-month low on a record jump in
COVID-19 infections in the country, with officials tightening
curbs further. Local stock index slid 0.8%.
The Thai baht, the Indonesian rupiah and
Singapore's dollar dropped 0.2% to 0.6%.
Fed officials last month felt the U.S. economic recovery was
taking hold but was surrounded with risks. However, "various
participants" felt they should be prepared to start tapering as
conditions for it would be "met somewhat earlier than they had
anticipated," minutes of the meeting showed.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield was down 2.5 basis
points at 3.148%
** Top losers on the Singapore STI include:
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd down 2.1% and
Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd down 1.8%
** Top losers on Thailand's SETI include TU Dome
Residential Complex Leasehold Property Fund down
10.3% and Food and Drinks PCL down 7.1%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0410 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %
Japan +0.12 -6.59 -0.72 2.62
China -0.11 +0.77 -0.57 1.74
India +0.00 -2.08 0.03 13.61
Indonesia -0.34 -3.37 0.25 1.34
Malaysia -0.22 -3.57 -0.98 -6.89
Philippines +0.00 -3.63 -0.17 -2.92
S.Korea -0.65 -5.19 -0.68 13.55
Singapore -0.19 -2.26 -0.61 9.79
Taiwan -0.09 +1.66 0.06 21.23
Thailand -0.62 -7.70 -0.75 7.97
(Editing by Sam Holmes)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.