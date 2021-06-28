Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian, Thai stocks lead Southeast Asian markets lower on virus surge

By Soumyajit Saha

    * Indonesian stocks fall to over one-week low
    * Thai stocks slip for the eighth straight session
    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
    * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

    June 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian and Thai equities led losses
across emerging Asian stock markets on Monday, as the two
countries increased curbs to fight a region-wide surge in novel
coronavirus infections 
    The Malaysian bourse hit its lowest level in over
half a year after its daily cases stayed above the government's
target, forcing the country to extend movement restrictions that
were to end on Monday.
    "Unfortunately, the extension of the lockdown (in Malaysia)
will further diminish the extent of the economic recovery, which
is already taking a toll on domestic demand indicators,
including private consumption and investment spending," Japan's
Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients.
    Data showed Malaysia's rate of exports growth in May was
slower than expected, though it still registered its fourth
straight month of double-digit growth.
    Thai stocks dropped over 1% to their lowest in over
a month while also registering their eighth consecutive session
in the red. The baht slipped 0.2% but stayed off 13-month lows
hit last week.
    Thailand has announced new restrictions around capital
Bangkok to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak.
 
    
    Providing some respite, the country's manufacturing output
jumped over 25% in May. However, Bank of Thailand's deputy
governor said the economy would return to pre-pandemic levels
only in early-2023, impeded by slow tourism sector recovery.
.
    Indonesian markets fell too, declining almost 1%, a
day after recording its biggest daily increase in infections
ever. The rupiah weakened 0.35%. 
    Indonesian health minister is leading a push for stricter
social restrictions, sources told Reuters, after cases nearly
tripled in the past month.
    Bucking the trend, Singapore stocks rose for a fourth
straight session, while Taiwan stocks also advanced
after the country reported its smallest daily rise in new
domestic COVID-19 cases in nearly one and a half months.

    Meanwhile, most regional currencies weakened against a firm
greenback, after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation did not
help resolve concerns about a potential tightening of monetary
policy by the Federal Reserve.
    
HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.4 basis points
at 6.591%
** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 5.9 basis points at
1.62%    
    
  Asia stock indexes and                                        
 currencies at   0642 GMT                                 
 COUNTRY      FX RIC          FX     FX    INDEX  STOCKS  STOCKS
                           DAILY  YTD %            DAILY   YTD %
                               %                       %  
 Japan                     +0.09  -6.71            -0.06    5.84
 China                     -0.03  +1.11            -0.15    3.71
 India                     -0.02  -1.55            -0.13   13.28
 Indonesia                 -0.31  -2.94            -0.89   -0.17
 Malaysia                  +0.07  -3.16            -1.12   -5.22
 Philippines               -0.20  -1.29            -0.18   -2.83
 S.Korea                   -0.23  -3.90            -0.03   14.91
 Singapore                 -0.10  -1.68             0.25   10.05
 Taiwan                    +0.09  +2.16             0.50   19.40
 Thailand                  -0.28  -6.08            -0.35    8.82
 

    
 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)
