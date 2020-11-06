Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies advance, Taiwan dollar gains most

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                          
  Currency       Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen     103.630            103.47      -0.15
  Sing dlr      1.351              1.3496      -0.07
  Taiwan dlr    28.510             28.874      +1.28
  Korean won    1124.900           1128.2      +0.29
  Baht          30.640              30.84      +0.65
  Peso          48.268              48.28      +0.02
  Rupiah        14250.000           14370      +0.84
  Rupee         74.390              74.39       0.00
  Ringgit       4.142               4.143      +0.02
  Yuan          6.618                6.61      -0.11
                                                    
 Change so far                                      
 in 2020                                   
  Currency      Latest bid   End 2019       Pct Move
  Japan yen     103.630            108.61      +4.81
  Sing dlr      1.351              1.3444      -0.45
  Taiwan dlr    28.510             30.106      +5.60
  Korean won    1124.900          1156.40      +2.80
  Baht          30.640              29.91      -2.38
  Peso          48.268              50.65      +4.93
  Rupiah        14250.000           13880      -2.60
  Rupee         74.390              71.38      -4.05
  Ringgit       4.142              4.0890      -1.28
  Yuan          6.618              6.9632      +5.22
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
