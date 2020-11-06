EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies advance, Taiwan dollar gains most

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.630 103.47 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.351 1.3496 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 28.510 28.874 +1.28 Korean won 1124.900 1128.2 +0.29 Baht 30.640 30.84 +0.65 Peso 48.268 48.28 +0.02 Rupiah 14250.000 14370 +0.84 Rupee 74.390 74.39 0.00 Ringgit 4.142 4.143 +0.02 Yuan 6.618 6.61 -0.11 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 103.630 108.61 +4.81 Sing dlr 1.351 1.3444 -0.45 Taiwan dlr 28.510 30.106 +5.60 Korean won 1124.900 1156.40 +2.80 Baht 30.640 29.91 -2.38 Peso 48.268 50.65 +4.93 Rupiah 14250.000 13880 -2.60 Rupee 74.390 71.38 -4.05 Ringgit 4.142 4.0890 -1.28 Yuan 6.618 6.9632 +5.22 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)