Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies advance, Taiwan dollar leads gain

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                         
  Currency       Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen     104.870            105.36     +0.47
  Sing dlr      1.345              1.3472     +0.15
  Taiwan dlr    28.517             28.825     +1.08
  Korean won    1115.500           1113.9     -0.14
  Baht          30.430              30.55     +0.39
  Peso          48.233              48.27     +0.08
  Rupiah        14020.000           14050     +0.21
  Rupee         74.165             74.165      0.00
  Ringgit       4.111               4.106     -0.12
  Yuan          6.618               6.628     +0.15
                                                   
  Change so far in 2020                            
  Currency      Latest bid   End 2019      Pct Move
  Japan yen     104.870            108.61     +3.57
  Sing dlr      1.345              1.3444     -0.06
  Taiwan dlr    28.517             30.106     +5.57
  Korean won    1115.500          1156.40     +3.67
  Baht          30.430              29.91     -1.71
  Peso          48.233              50.65     +5.01
  Rupiah        14020.000           13880     -1.00
  Rupee         74.165              71.38     -3.76
  Ringgit       4.111              4.0890     -0.54
  Yuan          6.618              6.9632     +5.21
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
