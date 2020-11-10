EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies advance, Taiwan dollar leads gain

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.870 105.36 +0.47 Sing dlr 1.345 1.3472 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 28.517 28.825 +1.08 Korean won 1115.500 1113.9 -0.14 Baht 30.430 30.55 +0.39 Peso 48.233 48.27 +0.08 Rupiah 14020.000 14050 +0.21 Rupee 74.165 74.165 0.00 Ringgit 4.111 4.106 -0.12 Yuan 6.618 6.628 +0.15 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 104.870 108.61 +3.57 Sing dlr 1.345 1.3444 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 28.517 30.106 +5.57 Korean won 1115.500 1156.40 +3.67 Baht 30.430 29.91 -1.71 Peso 48.233 50.65 +5.01 Rupiah 14020.000 13880 -1.00 Rupee 74.165 71.38 -3.76 Ringgit 4.111 4.0890 -0.54 Yuan 6.618 6.9632 +5.21 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)