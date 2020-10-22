Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies dip, Taiwan dollar outperforms

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
    
  Change on the day at 0202 GMT                     
   Currency       Latest bid      Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen        104.670           104.56      -0.11
   Sing dlr         1.355            1.3539      -0.10
  Taiwan dlr        28.645           28.892      +0.86
  Korean won       1133.300          1131.9      -0.12
     Baht           31.220           31.17       -0.16
     Peso           48.565           48.51       -0.11
    Rupiah        14610.000          14610       +0.00
    Rupee           73.59            73.59        0.00
   Ringgit          4.147            4.141       -0.14
     Yuan           6.665            6.6503      -0.22
                                                    
      Change so far in 2020                         
   Currency       Latest bid        End 2019    Pct Move
  Japan yen        104.670           108.61      +3.76
   Sing dlr         1.355            1.3444      -0.80
  Taiwan dlr        28.645           30.106      +5.10
  Korean won       1133.300         1156.40      +2.04
     Baht           31.220           29.91       -4.20
     Peso           48.565           50.65       +4.29
    Rupiah        14610.000          13880       -5.00
    Rupee           73.645           71.38       -3.08
   Ringgit          4.147            4.0890      -1.40
     Yuan           6.665            6.9632      +4.47
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
