EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies dip, Taiwan dollar outperforms

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.670 104.56 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3539 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 28.645 28.892 +0.86 Korean won 1133.300 1131.9 -0.12 Baht 31.220 31.17 -0.16 Peso 48.565 48.51 -0.11 Rupiah 14610.000 14610 +0.00 Rupee 73.59 73.59 0.00 Ringgit 4.147 4.141 -0.14 Yuan 6.665 6.6503 -0.22 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 104.670 108.61 +3.76 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3444 -0.80 Taiwan dlr 28.645 30.106 +5.10 Korean won 1133.300 1156.40 +2.04 Baht 31.220 29.91 -4.20 Peso 48.565 50.65 +4.29 Rupiah 14610.000 13880 -5.00 Rupee 73.645 71.38 -3.08 Ringgit 4.147 4.0890 -1.40 Yuan 6.665 6.9632 +4.47 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)