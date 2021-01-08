Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies ease, S. Korean won drops nearly 1%

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.    
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                    
  Currency                 Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen               103.900             103.8      -0.10
  Sing dlr                1.326              1.3246      -0.11
  Taiwan dlr              27.994             28.429      +1.55
  Korean won              1097.300           1087.3      -0.91
  Baht                    30.100                 30      -0.33
  Peso                    48.070               48.1      +0.06
  Rupiah                  13900.000           13890      -0.07
  Rupee                   73.325             73.325       0.00
  Ringgit                 4.041               4.035      -0.15
  Yuan                    6.473              6.4779      +0.08
                                                              
  Change so far in 2020                                       
  Currency                Latest bid   End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen               103.900            103.24      -0.64
  Sing dlr                1.326              1.3209      -0.38
  Taiwan dlr              27.994             28.483      +1.75
  Korean won              1097.300          1086.20      -1.01
  Baht                    30.100              29.96      -0.47
  Peso                    48.070              48.01      -0.12
  Rupiah                  13900.000           14040      +1.01
  Rupee                   73.325              73.07      -0.35
  Ringgit                 4.041              4.0400      -0.02
  Yuan                    6.473              6.5283      +0.86
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
