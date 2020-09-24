Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies ease; S. Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead losses

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                         
   Change on the day at                            
          0202 GMT                         
  Currency       Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.420            105.37     -0.05
  Sing dlr      1.373              1.3729     -0.01
  Taiwan dlr    29.155             29.216     +0.21
  Korean won    1169.500           1164.4     -0.44
  Baht          31.580              31.47     -0.35
  Peso          48.540              48.58     +0.08
  Rupiah        14835.000           14780     -0.37
  Rupee         73.570              73.57      0.00
  Ringgit       4.170               4.152     -0.43
  Yuan          6.819               6.809     -0.14
                                                   
  Change so                                        
 far in 2020                               
  Currency      Latest bid   End 2019      Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.420            108.61     +3.03
  Sing dlr      1.373              1.3444     -2.09
  Taiwan dlr    29.155             30.106     +3.26
  Korean won    1169.500          1156.40     -1.12
  Baht          31.580              29.91     -5.29
  Peso          48.540              50.65     +4.35
  Rupiah        14835.000           13880     -6.44
  Rupee         73.570              71.38     -2.98
  Ringgit       4.170              4.0890     -1.94
  Yuan          6.819              6.9632     +2.12
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)
