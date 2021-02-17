Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies ease, Taiwan dollar up 1.5% in post-holiday trade

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                           
  Currency       Latest bid   Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.980             106.04      +0.06
  Sing dlr      1.328               1.3273      -0.07
  Taiwan dlr    27.975               28.39      +1.48
  Korean won    1107.500           1,100.1      -0.67
  Baht          29.950               29.87      -0.27
  Peso          48.355               48.32      -0.07
  Rupiah        13950.000           13,920      -0.22
  Rupee         72.685              72.685       0.00
  Ringgit       4.038                4.028      -0.25
                                                     
  Change so far in 2021                              
  Currency      Latest bid   End 2020        Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.980             103.24      -2.59
  Sing dlr      1.328               1.3209      -0.55
  Taiwan dlr    27.975              28.483      +1.82
  Korean won    1107.500          1,086.20      -1.92
  Baht          29.950               29.96      +0.03
  Peso          48.355               48.01      -0.71
  Rupiah        13950.000           14,040      +0.65
  Rupee         72.685               73.07      +0.52
  Ringgit       4.038               4.0200      -0.45
  Yuan          6.458               6.5283      +1.09
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
