EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies ease, Taiwan dollar up 1.5% in post-holiday trade

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.980 106.04 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3273 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.975 28.39 +1.48 Korean won 1107.500 1,100.1 -0.67 Baht 29.950 29.87 -0.27 Peso 48.355 48.32 -0.07 Rupiah 13950.000 13,920 -0.22 Rupee 72.685 72.685 0.00 Ringgit 4.038 4.028 -0.25 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 105.980 103.24 -2.59 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3209 -0.55 Taiwan dlr 27.975 28.483 +1.82 Korean won 1107.500 1,086.20 -1.92 Baht 29.950 29.96 +0.03 Peso 48.355 48.01 -0.71 Rupiah 13950.000 14,040 +0.65 Rupee 72.685 73.07 +0.52 Ringgit 4.038 4.0200 -0.45 Yuan 6.458 6.5283 +1.09 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)