Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher, baht eases

By Reuters Staff

    May 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                    
  Currency            Latest bid      Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.310                       109.33       +0.02
  Sing dlr    1.334                          1.336       +0.14
  Taiwan dlr  27.932                        27.952       +0.07
  Baht        31.170                         31.14       -0.10
  Peso        47.960                            48       +0.08
  Rupiah      14430.000                      14425       -0.03
  Rupee       73.850                         73.85        0.00
  Ringgit     4.115                           4.12       +0.12
                                                              
  Change so far in 2021                                       
  Currency    Latest bid          End 2020            Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.310                       103.24       -5.55
  Sing dlr    1.334                         1.3209       -0.99
  Taiwan dlr  27.932                        28.483       +1.97
  Korean won  1122.600                     1086.20       -3.24
  Baht        31.170                         29.96       -3.88
  Peso        47.960                         48.01       +0.10
  Rupiah      14430.000                      14040       -2.70
  Rupee       73.850                         73.07       -1.06
  Ringgit     4.115                         4.0200       -2.31
  Yuan        6.475                         6.5283       +0.83
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
