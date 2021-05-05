EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher, baht eases

May 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.310 109.33 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.334 1.336 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 27.932 27.952 +0.07 Baht 31.170 31.14 -0.10 Peso 47.960 48 +0.08 Rupiah 14430.000 14425 -0.03 Rupee 73.850 73.85 0.00 Ringgit 4.115 4.12 +0.12 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.310 103.24 -5.55 Sing dlr 1.334 1.3209 -0.99 Taiwan dlr 27.932 28.483 +1.97 Korean won 1122.600 1086.20 -3.24 Baht 31.170 29.96 -3.88 Peso 47.960 48.01 +0.10 Rupiah 14430.000 14040 -2.70 Rupee 73.850 73.07 -1.06 Ringgit 4.115 4.0200 -2.31 Yuan 6.475 6.5283 +0.83 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)