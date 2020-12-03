Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher, Taiwan dollar leads gains

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
    
  Change on the day at 0203 GMT                     
   Currency      Latest bid      Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen        104.510           104.4        -0.11
   Sing dlr         1.338           1.3373        -0.02
  Taiwan dlr       28.500           28.766        +0.93
  Korean won      1098.600          1100.8        +0.20
     Baht          30.190            30.2         +0.03
     Peso          48.035            48.04        +0.01
    Rupiah        14090.000          14090        +0.00
    Rupee          73.760            73.76        0.00
   Ringgit          4.073            4.075        +0.06
     Yuan           6.556           6.5622        +0.10
                                                    
      Change so far in 2020                         
   Currency      Latest bid        End 2019     Pct Move
  Japan yen        104.510          108.61        +3.92
   Sing dlr         1.338           1.3444        +0.51
  Taiwan dlr       28.500           30.106        +5.64
  Korean won      1098.600          1156.40       +5.26
     Baht          30.190            29.91        -0.93
     Peso          48.035            50.65        +5.44
    Rupiah        14090.000          13880        -1.49
    Rupee          73.760            71.38        -3.23
   Ringgit          4.073           4.0890        +0.41
     Yuan           6.556           6.9632        +6.22
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up