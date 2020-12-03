EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. Change on the day at 0203 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.510 104.4 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.338 1.3373 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 28.500 28.766 +0.93 Korean won 1098.600 1100.8 +0.20 Baht 30.190 30.2 +0.03 Peso 48.035 48.04 +0.01 Rupiah 14090.000 14090 +0.00 Rupee 73.760 73.76 0.00 Ringgit 4.073 4.075 +0.06 Yuan 6.556 6.5622 +0.10 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 104.510 108.61 +3.92 Sing dlr 1.338 1.3444 +0.51 Taiwan dlr 28.500 30.106 +5.64 Korean won 1098.600 1156.40 +5.26 Baht 30.190 29.91 -0.93 Peso 48.035 50.65 +5.44 Rupiah 14090.000 13880 -1.49 Rupee 73.760 71.38 -3.23 Ringgit 4.073 4.0890 +0.41 Yuan 6.556 6.9632 +6.22 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)