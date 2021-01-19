EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher; Taiwanese dollar shines

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.860 103.69 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.329 1.3309 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 27.968 28.49 +1.87 Korean won 1101.400 1103.9 +0.23 Baht 30.050 30.12 +0.23 Peso 48.060 48.05 -0.02 Rupiah 14050.000 14060 +0.07 Rupee 73.275 73.275 0.00 Ringgit 4.045 4.05 +0.14 Yuan 6.486 6.4921 +0.10 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 103.860 103.24 -0.60 Sing dlr 1.329 1.3209 -0.62 Taiwan dlr 27.968 28.483 +1.84 Korean won 1101.400 1086.20 -1.38 Baht 30.050 29.96 -0.30 Peso 48.060 48.01 -0.10 Rupiah 14050.000 14040 -0.07 Rupee 73.275 73.07 -0.29 Ringgit 4.045 4.0400 -0.11 Yuan 6.486 6.5283 +0.66 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)