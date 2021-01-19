Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge higher; Taiwanese dollar shines

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
    
    
  Currency      Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen    103.860            103.69      -0.16
  Sing dlr     1.329              1.3309      +0.13
  Taiwan dlr   27.968              28.49      +1.87
  Korean won   1101.400           1103.9      +0.23
  Baht         30.050              30.12      +0.23
  Peso         48.060              48.05      -0.02
  Rupiah       14050.000           14060      +0.07
  Rupee        73.275             73.275       0.00
  Ringgit      4.045                4.05      +0.14
  Yuan         6.486              6.4921      +0.10
                                                   
  Change so                                        
 far in 2021                              
  Currency     Latest bid   End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen    103.860            103.24      -0.60
  Sing dlr     1.329              1.3209      -0.62
  Taiwan dlr   27.968             28.483      +1.84
  Korean won   1101.400          1086.20      -1.38
  Baht         30.050              29.96      -0.30
  Peso         48.060              48.01      -0.10
  Rupiah       14050.000           14040      -0.07
  Rupee        73.275              73.07      -0.29
  Ringgit      4.045              4.0400      -0.11
  Yuan         6.486              6.5283      +0.66
 
 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
