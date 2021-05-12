Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge lower, Thai baht falls most

By Reuters Staff

    May 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Change on the day at                    
        0214 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   108.820       108.61   -0.19
  Sing dlr    1.327         1.3253   -0.11
  Taiwan dlr  27.960        27.952   -0.03
  Korean won  1123.000      1119.6   -0.30
  Baht        31.210         31.09   -0.38
  Peso        47.815         47.84   +0.05
  Rupee       73.340         73.34    0.00
  Ringgit     4.124          4.116   -0.18
  Yuan        6.434         6.4283   -0.08
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2021                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   108.820       103.24   -5.13
  Sing dlr    1.327         1.3209   -0.44
  Taiwan dlr  27.960        28.483   +1.87
  Korean won  1123.000     1086.20   -3.28
  Baht        31.210         29.96   -4.01
  Peso        47.815         48.01   +0.41
  Rupee       73.340         73.07   -0.37
  Ringgit     4.124         4.0200   -2.51
  Yuan        6.434         6.5283   +1.47
 







 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
