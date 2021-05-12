EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge lower, Thai baht falls most

May 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0214 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 108.820 108.61 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3253 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 27.960 27.952 -0.03 Korean won 1123.000 1119.6 -0.30 Baht 31.210 31.09 -0.38 Peso 47.815 47.84 +0.05 Rupee 73.340 73.34 0.00 Ringgit 4.124 4.116 -0.18 Yuan 6.434 6.4283 -0.08 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 108.820 103.24 -5.13 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3209 -0.44 Taiwan dlr 27.960 28.483 +1.87 Korean won 1123.000 1086.20 -3.28 Baht 31.210 29.96 -4.01 Peso 47.815 48.01 +0.41 Rupee 73.340 73.07 -0.37 Ringgit 4.124 4.0200 -2.51 Yuan 6.434 6.5283 +1.47 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)