Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge up, S.Korea's won leads

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    July 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
    
   CURRENCIES VS U.S.                         
         DOLLAR                          
                                              
   Currency   Latest bid  Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen    110.370       110.35        -0.02
   Sing dlr     1.351        1.3516        +0.04
  Taiwan dlr    27.985       28.015        +0.11
  Korean won   1145.300       1147         +0.15
     Baht       32.640        32.66        +0.06
     Peso       50.235        50.22        -0.03
    Rupiah    14480.000       14490        +0.07
    Rupee       74.570        74.57         0.00
   Ringgit      4.188         4.189        +0.02
     Yuan       6.467        6.4762        +0.14
                                              
  Change so far in 2021                       
   Currency   Latest bid    End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen    110.370       103.24        -6.46
   Sing dlr     1.351        1.3209        -2.23
  Taiwan dlr    27.985       28.483        +1.78
  Korean won   1145.300      1086.20       -5.16
     Baht       32.640        29.96        -8.21
     Peso       50.235        48.01        -4.43
    Rupiah    14480.000       14040        -3.04
    Rupee       74.570        73.07        -2.02
   Ringgit      4.188        4.0400        -3.53
     Yuan       6.467        6.5283        +0.95
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up