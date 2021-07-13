EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge up, S.Korea's won leads

July 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.370 110.35 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.351 1.3516 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 27.985 28.015 +0.11 Korean won 1145.300 1147 +0.15 Baht 32.640 32.66 +0.06 Peso 50.235 50.22 -0.03 Rupiah 14480.000 14490 +0.07 Rupee 74.570 74.57 0.00 Ringgit 4.188 4.189 +0.02 Yuan 6.467 6.4762 +0.14 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.370 103.24 -6.46 Sing dlr 1.351 1.3209 -2.23 Taiwan dlr 27.985 28.483 +1.78 Korean won 1145.300 1086.20 -5.16 Baht 32.640 29.96 -8.21 Peso 50.235 48.01 -4.43 Rupiah 14480.000 14040 -3.04 Rupee 74.570 73.07 -2.02 Ringgit 4.188 4.0400 -3.53 Yuan 6.467 6.5283 +0.95 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi)