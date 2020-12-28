Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge up, Taiwanese dollar soars

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
    
   Change on the day at 0204 GMT                      
   Currency       Latest bid       Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen         103.560           103.48       -0.08
   Sing dlr          1.328            1.3277       +0.01
  Taiwan dlr        28.111            28.541       +1.53
  Korean won       1099.500            1103        +0.32
     Baht           30.090             30.04       -0.17
     Peso           48.025             48.04       +0.03
    Rupiah         14150.000           14150       +0.00
    Rupee           73.556            73.556        0.00
   Ringgit           4.058             4.059       +0.02
     Yuan            6.529            6.5408       +0.18
                                                      
       Change so far in 2020                          
   Currency       Latest bid         End 2019     Pct Move
  Japan yen         103.560           108.61       +4.88
   Sing dlr          1.328            1.3444       +1.27
  Taiwan dlr        28.111            30.106       +7.10
  Korean won       1099.500           1156.40      +5.18
     Baht           30.090             29.91       -0.60
     Peso           48.025             50.65       +5.47
    Rupiah         14150.000           13880       -1.91
    Rupee           73.556             71.38       -2.96
   Ringgit           4.058            4.0890       +0.76
     Yuan            6.529            6.9632       +6.65
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up