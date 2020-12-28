EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge up, Taiwanese dollar soars

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. Change on the day at 0204 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.560 103.48 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3277 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 28.111 28.541 +1.53 Korean won 1099.500 1103 +0.32 Baht 30.090 30.04 -0.17 Peso 48.025 48.04 +0.03 Rupiah 14150.000 14150 +0.00 Rupee 73.556 73.556 0.00 Ringgit 4.058 4.059 +0.02 Yuan 6.529 6.5408 +0.18 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 103.560 108.61 +4.88 Sing dlr 1.328 1.3444 +1.27 Taiwan dlr 28.111 30.106 +7.10 Korean won 1099.500 1156.40 +5.18 Baht 30.090 29.91 -0.60 Peso 48.025 50.65 +5.47 Rupiah 14150.000 13880 -1.91 Rupee 73.556 71.38 -2.96 Ringgit 4.058 4.0890 +0.76 Yuan 6.529 6.9632 +6.65 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)