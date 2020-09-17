EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies fall; Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar gain

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.090 104.94 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.361 1.3585 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 29.146 29.308 +0.56 Korean won 1176.800 1176.1 -0.06 Baht 31.160 31.1 -0.19 Peso 48.430 48.38 -0.10 Rupiah 14780.000 14825 +0.30 Rupee 73.520 73.52 0.00 Ringgit 4.140 4.128 -0.29 Yuan 6.772 6.756 -0.23 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.090 108.61 +3.35 Sing dlr 1.361 1.3444 -1.25 Taiwan dlr 29.146 30.106 +3.29 Korean won 1176.800 1156.40 -1.73 Baht 31.160 29.91 -4.01 Peso 48.430 50.65 +4.58 Rupiah 14780.000 13880 -6.09 Rupee 73.520 71.38 -2.91 Ringgit 4.140 4.0890 -1.23 Yuan 6.772 6.9632 +2.83 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)