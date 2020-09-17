Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies fall; Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar gain

By Reuters Staff

    Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
        
   Change on the day at 0202 GMT                      
   Currency        Latest bid      Previous day   Pct Move
   Japan yen        105.090           104.94        -0.14
   Sing dlr          1.361            1.3585        -0.21
  Taiwan dlr         29.146           29.308        +0.56
  Korean won        1176.800          1176.1        -0.06
     Baht            31.160            31.1         -0.19
     Peso            48.430            48.38        -0.10
    Rupiah         14780.000           14825        +0.30
     Rupee           73.520            73.52        0.00
    Ringgit          4.140             4.128        -0.29
     Yuan            6.772             6.756        -0.23
                                                      
       Change so far in 2020                          
   Currency        Latest bid        End 2019     Pct Move
   Japan yen        105.090           108.61        +3.35
   Sing dlr          1.361            1.3444        -1.25
  Taiwan dlr         29.146           30.106        +3.29
  Korean won        1176.800          1156.40       -1.73
     Baht            31.160            29.91        -4.01
     Peso            48.430            50.65        +4.58
    Rupiah         14780.000           13880        -6.09
     Rupee           73.520            71.38        -2.91
    Ringgit          4.140            4.0890        -1.23
     Yuan            6.772            6.9632        +2.83
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)
