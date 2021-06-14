Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies fall, S.Korean won leads losses

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    June 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.
    
   CURRENCIES VS U.S.                        
         DOLLAR                          
   Change on the day at                      
        0220 GMT                         
   Currency   Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen    109.730       109.65       -0.07
   Sing dlr     1.326        1.3256       -0.05
  Korean won   1116.000      1110.8       -0.47
     Baht       31.110        31.06       -0.16
     Peso       47.789        47.77       -0.04
    Rupiah    14220.000       14188       -0.23
    Rupee       73.068       73.0675       0.00
   Ringgit      4.112         4.106       -0.15
                                             
  Change so far in 2021                      
   Currency   Latest bid    End 2020     Pct Move
  Japan yen    109.730       103.24       -5.91
   Sing dlr     1.326        1.3209       -0.40
  Korean won   1116.000      1086.2       -2.67
     Baht       31.110        29.96       -3.70
     Peso       47.789        47.77       +0.48
    Rupiah    14220.000       14188       -1.23
    Rupee       73.068       73.065       -0.00
   Ringgit      4.112         4.106       -2.24
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up