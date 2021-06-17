Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies fall, S.Korea's won leads losses

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    June 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                      
                                                
   Currency    Latest bid    Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen      110.630        110.69        +0.05
   Sing dlr       1.334          1.336        +0.12
  Taiwan dlr     27.706         27.691        -0.05
  Korean won    1128.300        1117.2        -0.98
     Baht        31.290          31.16        -0.42
     Peso        48.370          48.24        -0.27
    Rupiah      14340.000        14235        -0.73
    Rupee        73.323         73.3225       0.00
   Ringgit        4.130          4.116        -0.34
     Yuan         6.422         6.3969        -0.39
                                                
    Change so far in 2021                       
   Currency    Latest bid      End 2020     Pct Move
  Japan yen      110.630        103.24        -6.68
   Sing dlr       1.334         1.3209        -1.01
  Taiwan dlr     27.706         28.483        +2.80
  Korean won    1128.300        1086.20       -3.73
     Baht        31.290          29.96        -4.25
     Peso        48.370          48.01        -0.74
    Rupiah      14340.000        14040        -2.09
    Rupee        73.323          73.07        -0.35
   Ringgit        4.130         4.0400        -2.18
     Yuan         6.422         6.5283        +1.66
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up