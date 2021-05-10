Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Indonesian rupiah climbs nearly 1%

By Reuters Staff

    May 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Change on the day at                    
        0212 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   108.830        108.6   -0.21
  Sing dlr    1.326         1.3247   -0.06
  Taiwan dlr  27.769        27.908   +0.50
  Korean won  1115.000      1121.3   +0.57
  Baht        31.050         31.16   +0.35
  Peso        47.781         47.77   -0.02
  Rupiah      14160.000      14280   +0.85
  Rupee       73.510         73.51    0.00
  Ringgit     4.103           4.11   +0.17
  Yuan        6.430         6.4308   +0.01
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2021                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   108.830       103.24   -5.14
  Sing dlr    1.326         1.3209   -0.35
  Taiwan dlr  27.769        28.483   +2.57
  Korean won  1115.000     1086.20   -2.58
  Baht        31.050         29.96   -3.51
  Peso        47.781         48.01   +0.48
  Rupiah      14160.000      14040   -0.85
  Rupee       73.510         73.07   -0.61
  Ringgit     4.103         4.0200   -2.02
  Yuan        6.430         6.5283   +1.53
 







 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
