EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Indonesian rupiah leads gains

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 104.300 104.48 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3575 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 28.601 29.006 +1.42 Korean won 1131.600 1137.7 +0.54 Baht 31.020 31.13 +0.35 Peso 48.350 48.34 -0.02 Rupiah 14350.000 14540 +1.32 Rupee 74.740 74.74 0.00 Ringgit 4.150 4.165 +0.36 Yuan 6.651 6.655 +0.06 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 104.300 108.61 +4.13 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3444 -1.07 Taiwan dlr 28.601 30.106 +5.26 Korean won 1131.600 1156.40 +2.19 Baht 31.020 29.91 -3.58 Peso 48.350 50.65 +4.76 Rupiah 14350.000 13880 -3.28 Rupee 74.740 71.38 -4.50 Ringgit 4.150 4.0890 -1.47 Yuan 6.651 6.9632 +4.70 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)