Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Indonesian rupiah leads gains

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                     
  Currency       Latest bid   Previous      Pct
                                   day     Move
  Japan yen     104.300         104.48    +0.17
  Sing dlr      1.359           1.3575    -0.10
  Taiwan dlr    28.601          29.006    +1.42
  Korean won    1131.600        1137.7    +0.54
  Baht          31.020           31.13    +0.35
  Peso          48.350           48.34    -0.02
  Rupiah        14350.000        14540    +1.32
  Rupee         74.740           74.74     0.00
  Ringgit       4.150            4.165    +0.36
  Yuan          6.651            6.655    +0.06
                                               
  Change so                                    
 far in 2020                            
  Currency      Latest bid   End 2019       Pct
                                           Move
  Japan yen     104.300         108.61    +4.13
  Sing dlr      1.359           1.3444    -1.07
  Taiwan dlr    28.601          30.106    +5.26
  Korean won    1131.600       1156.40    +2.19
  Baht          31.020           29.91    -3.58
  Peso          48.350           50.65    +4.76
  Rupiah        14350.000        13880    -3.28
  Rupee         74.740           71.38    -4.50
  Ringgit       4.150           4.0890    -1.47
  Yuan          6.651           6.9632    +4.70
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
