Bonds News
July 24, 2020 / 2:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Indonesia's rupiah leads gains

2 Min Read

    July 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

  Currency   Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen    106.510       106.85      +0.32
  Sing dlr     1.385        1.3857      +0.07
 Taiwan dlr    29.422       29.428      +0.02
 Korean won   1199.700     1201.45      +0.15
    Baht       31.680       31.71       +0.09
    Peso       49.360       49.43       +0.14
   Rupiah    14490.000      14550       +0.41
   Rupee       74.760       74.81        0.00
  Ringgit      4.256        4.256       +0.00
    Yuan       7.008        7.0034      -0.06
                                           
 Change so far in 2020                     
  Currency   Latest bid    End 2019    Pct Move
 Japan yen    106.510       108.61      +1.97
  Sing dlr     1.385        1.3444      -2.91
 Taiwan dlr    29.422       30.106      +2.32
 Korean won   1199.700     1156.40      -3.61
    Baht       31.680       29.91       -5.59
    Peso       49.360       50.65       +2.61
   Rupiah    14490.000      13880       -4.21
   Rupee       74.760       71.38       -4.52
  Ringgit      4.256        4.0890      -3.92
    Yuan       7.008        6.9632      -0.64
 
 (Compiled by A K Pranav in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below