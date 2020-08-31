Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Indonesia's rupiah leads

    Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
        
     CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                              
    Change on the day at 0203 GMT                           
   Currency        Latest bid        Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen          105.500            105.34       -0.15
   Sing dlr           1.358             1.3578       +0.00
  Taiwan dlr         29.345             29.521       +0.60
  Korean won        1181.600            1184.3       +0.23
     Baht            31.060             31.15        +0.29
     Peso            48.390             48.390       0.00
    Rupiah          14500.000           14615        +0.79
    Rupee            73.385             73.385       0.00
   Ringgit            4.163             4.163        0.00
     Yuan             6.856             6.8646       +0.13
                                                       
        Change so far in 2020                          
   Currency        Latest bid          End 2019    Pct Move
  Japan yen          105.500            108.61       +2.95
   Sing dlr           1.358             1.3444       -0.99
  Taiwan dlr         29.345             30.106       +2.59
  Korean won        1181.600           1156.40       -2.13
     Baht            31.060             29.91        -3.70
     Peso            48.390             50.65        +4.67
    Rupiah          14500.000           13880        -4.28
    Rupee            73.385             71.38        -2.73
   Ringgit            4.163             4.0890       -1.78
     Yuan             6.856             6.9632       +1.57
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)
