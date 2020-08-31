EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Indonesia's rupiah leads

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0203 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.500 105.34 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3578 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.345 29.521 +0.60 Korean won 1181.600 1184.3 +0.23 Baht 31.060 31.15 +0.29 Peso 48.390 48.390 0.00 Rupiah 14500.000 14615 +0.79 Rupee 73.385 73.385 0.00 Ringgit 4.163 4.163 0.00 Yuan 6.856 6.8646 +0.13 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.500 108.61 +2.95 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3444 -0.99 Taiwan dlr 29.345 30.106 +2.59 Korean won 1181.600 1156.40 -2.13 Baht 31.060 29.91 -3.70 Peso 48.390 50.65 +4.67 Rupiah 14500.000 13880 -4.28 Rupee 73.385 71.38 -2.73 Ringgit 4.163 4.0890 -1.78 Yuan 6.856 6.9632 +1.57 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)