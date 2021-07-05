EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, S. Korean won leads gain

July 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.060 111.04 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3469 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 27.866 27.99 +0.44 Korean won 1128.700 1135 +0.56 Baht 32.130 32.2 +0.22 Peso 49.205 49.1 -0.21 Rupiah 14475.000 14530 +0.38 Rupee 74.740 74.74 0.00 Ringgit 4.154 4.162 +0.19 Yuan 6.465 6.472 +0.11 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 111.060 103.24 -7.04 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3209 -1.89 Taiwan dlr 27.866 28.483 +2.21 Korean won 1128.700 1086.20 -3.77 Baht 32.130 29.96 -6.75 Peso 49.205 48.01 -2.43 Rupiah 14475.000 14040 -3.01 Rupee 74.740 73.07 -2.24 Ringgit 4.154 4.0200 -3.23 Yuan 6.465 6.5283 +0.98 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)