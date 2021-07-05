Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, S. Korean won leads gain

By Reuters Staff

    July 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.    
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                            
  Currency          Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen   111.060                 111.04     -0.02
  Sing dlr    1.346                   1.3469     +0.04
  Taiwan dlr  27.866                   27.99     +0.44
  Korean won  1128.700                  1135     +0.56
  Baht        32.130                    32.2     +0.22
  Peso        49.205                    49.1     -0.21
  Rupiah      14475.000                14530     +0.38
  Rupee       74.740                   74.74      0.00
  Ringgit     4.154                    4.162     +0.19
  Yuan        6.465                    6.472     +0.11
                                                      
  Change so far in 2021                               
  Currency    Latest bid        End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen   111.060                 103.24     -7.04
  Sing dlr    1.346                   1.3209     -1.89
  Taiwan dlr  27.866                  28.483     +2.21
  Korean won  1128.700               1086.20     -3.77
  Baht        32.130                   29.96     -6.75
  Peso        49.205                   48.01     -2.43
  Rupiah      14475.000                14040     -3.01
  Rupee       74.740                   73.07     -2.24
  Ringgit     4.154                   4.0200     -3.23
  Yuan        6.465                   6.5283     +0.98
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
