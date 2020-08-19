Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Taiwan dollar leads gains

    Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
  Currency        Latest  Previous     Pct
                     bid       day    Move
  Japan yen    105.410      105.42   +0.01
  Sing dlr     1.365        1.3643   -0.04
  Taiwan dlr   29.393       29.518   +0.43
  Korean won   1183.600     1183.7   +0.01
  Baht         31.180        31.12   -0.19
  Peso         48.540        48.53   -0.02
  Rupiah       14780.000     14830   +0.34
  Rupee        74.755        74.76    0.00
  Ringgit      4.180          4.18   +0.01
  Yuan         6.922        6.9222   +0.01
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2020                        
  Currency     Latest     End 2019     Pct
               bid                    Move
  Japan yen    105.410      108.61   +3.04
  Sing dlr     1.365        1.3444   -1.50
  Taiwan dlr   29.393       30.106   +2.43
  Korean won   1183.600    1156.40   -2.30
  Baht         31.180        29.91   -4.07
  Peso         48.540        50.65   +4.35
  Rupiah       14780.000     13880   -6.09
  Rupee        74.755        71.38   -4.51
  Ringgit      4.180        4.0890   -2.17
  Yuan         6.922        6.9632   +0.60
 









 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)
