July 13, 2020 / 2:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm; Taiwan dollar strengthens most

2 Min Read

    July 13 (Reuters) - 
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the
dollar at 0206 GMT.

  Currency      Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                                 day    Move
  Japan yen     106.800       106.89   +0.08
  Sing dlr      1.389         1.3909   +0.14
  Taiwan dlr    29.445        29.613   +0.57
  Korean won    1200.000      1204.5   +0.37
  Baht          31.260         31.27   +0.03
  Peso          49.400         49.45   +0.10
  Rupiah        14360.000      14360   +0.00
  Rupee         75.200         75.20    0.00
  Ringgit       4.256          4.264   +0.19
  Yuan          7.003         7.0000   -0.04
                                            
  Change so                                 
 far in 2020                          
  Currency      Latest bid  End 2019     Pct
                                        Move
  Japan yen     106.800       108.61   +1.69
  Sing dlr      1.389         1.3444   -3.21
  Taiwan dlr    29.445        30.106   +2.24
  Korean won    1200.000     1156.40   -3.63
  Baht          31.260         29.91   -4.32
  Peso          49.400         50.65   +2.53
  Rupiah        14360.000      13880   -3.34
  Rupee         75.200         71.38   -5.08
  Ringgit       4.256         4.0890   -3.92
  Yuan          7.003         6.9632   -0.57
 







 (Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
