EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Taiwan's dollar rises 1.2%

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.090 105.28 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.346 1.348 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 28.510 28.856 +1.21 Korean won 1112.200 1115.1 +0.26 Baht 30.280 30.45 +0.56 Peso 48.310 48.29 -0.04 Rupiah 14040.000 14040 +0.00 Rupee 74.180 74.18 0.00 Ringgit 4.117 4.118 +0.02 Yuan 6.599 6.616 +0.26 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.090 108.61 +3.35 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3444 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 28.510 30.106 +5.60 Korean won 1112.200 1156.40 +3.97 Baht 30.280 29.91 -1.22 Peso 48.310 50.65 +4.84 Rupiah 14040.000 13880 -1.14 Rupee 74.180 71.38 -3.77 Ringgit 4.117 4.0890 -0.68 Yuan 6.599 6.9632 +5.52 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)