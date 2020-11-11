Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Taiwan's dollar rises 1.2%

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                          
  Currency       Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.090            105.28      +0.18
  Sing dlr      1.346               1.348      +0.13
  Taiwan dlr    28.510             28.856      +1.21
  Korean won    1112.200           1115.1      +0.26
  Baht          30.280              30.45      +0.56
  Peso          48.310              48.29      -0.04
  Rupiah        14040.000           14040      +0.00
  Rupee         74.180              74.18       0.00
  Ringgit       4.117               4.118      +0.02
  Yuan          6.599               6.616      +0.26
                                                    
 Change so far                                      
 in 2020                                   
  Currency      Latest bid   End 2019       Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.090            108.61      +3.35
  Sing dlr      1.346              1.3444      -0.14
  Taiwan dlr    28.510             30.106      +5.60
  Korean won    1112.200          1156.40      +3.97
  Baht          30.280              29.91      -1.22
  Peso          48.310              50.65      +4.84
  Rupiah        14040.000           13880      -1.14
  Rupee         74.180              71.38      -3.77
  Ringgit       4.117              4.0890      -0.68
  Yuan          6.599              6.9632      +5.52
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
