EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firmer; S. Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.800 104.73 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3567 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.097 29.31 +0.73 Korean won 1165.500 1174.4 +0.76 Baht 31.110 31.19 +0.26 Peso 48.400 48.44 +0.08 Rupiah 14750.000 14820 +0.47 Rupee 73.650 73.65 0.00 Ringgit 4.125 4.137 +0.29 Yuan 6.755 6.7642 +0.13 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 104.800 108.61 +3.64 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3444 -0.88 Taiwan dlr 29.097 30.106 +3.47 Korean won 1165.500 1156.40 -0.78 Baht 31.110 29.91 -3.86 Peso 48.400 50.65 +4.65 Rupiah 14750.000 13880 -5.90 Rupee 73.650 71.38 -3.08 Ringgit 4.125 4.0890 -0.87 Yuan 6.755 6.9632 +3.08 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)