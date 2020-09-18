Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firmer; S. Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
        
 Change on the day at 0202 GMT                                
  Currency               Latest bid     Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              104.800              104.73     -0.07
  Sing dlr               1.356                1.3567     +0.02
  Taiwan dlr             29.097                29.31     +0.73
  Korean won             1165.500             1174.4     +0.76
  Baht                   31.110                31.19     +0.26
  Peso                   48.400                48.44     +0.08
  Rupiah                 14750.000             14820     +0.47
  Rupee                  73.650                73.65      0.00
  Ringgit                4.125                 4.137     +0.29
  Yuan                   6.755                6.7642     +0.13
                                                              
  Change so far in 2020                                       
  Currency               Latest bid       End 2019    Pct Move
  Japan yen              104.800              108.61     +3.64
  Sing dlr               1.356                1.3444     -0.88
  Taiwan dlr             29.097               30.106     +3.47
  Korean won             1165.500            1156.40     -0.78
  Baht                   31.110                29.91     -3.86
  Peso                   48.400                50.65     +4.65
  Rupiah                 14750.000             13880     -5.90
  Rupee                  73.650                71.38     -3.08
  Ringgit                4.125                4.0890     -0.87
  Yuan                   6.755                6.9632     +3.08
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)
