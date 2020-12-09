Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firmer, Taiwanese dollar leads

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                    
  Currency                Latest bid   Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen              104.140             104.15      +0.01
  Sing dlr               1.337               1.3375      +0.04
  Taiwan dlr             28.220              28.516      +1.05
  Korean won             1084.200            1085.4      +0.11
  Baht                   30.020               30.04      +0.07
  Peso                   48.105               48.16      +0.11
  Rupee                  73.520               73.52       0.00
  Ringgit                4.070                 4.07      +0.00
  Yuan                   6.535               6.5322      -0.04
                                                              
  Change so far in 2020                                       
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2019        Pct Move
  Japan yen              104.140             108.61      +4.29
  Sing dlr               1.337               1.3444      +0.56
  Taiwan dlr             28.220              30.106      +6.68
  Korean won             1084.200           1156.40      +6.66
  Baht                   30.020               29.91      -0.37
  Peso                   48.105               50.65      +5.29
  Rupee                  73.520               71.38      -2.91
  Ringgit                4.070               4.0890      +0.47
  Yuan                   6.535               6.9632      +6.56
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
