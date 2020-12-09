EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firmer, Taiwanese dollar leads

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.140 104.15 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.337 1.3375 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 28.220 28.516 +1.05 Korean won 1084.200 1085.4 +0.11 Baht 30.020 30.04 +0.07 Peso 48.105 48.16 +0.11 Rupee 73.520 73.52 0.00 Ringgit 4.070 4.07 +0.00 Yuan 6.535 6.5322 -0.04 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 104.140 108.61 +4.29 Sing dlr 1.337 1.3444 +0.56 Taiwan dlr 28.220 30.106 +6.68 Korean won 1084.200 1156.40 +6.66 Baht 30.020 29.91 -0.37 Peso 48.105 50.65 +5.29 Rupee 73.520 71.38 -2.91 Ringgit 4.070 4.0890 +0.47 Yuan 6.535 6.9632 +6.56 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)